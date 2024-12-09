Weller enters India's dynamic spirit market: A conversation with Sazerac Company's Diego Bianchi

The premium spirits market in India has a new contender: Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Known for its wheat-forward mash bill and made in the same distillery as the iconic Pappy Van Winkle line, Weller’s launch marks a significant moment for bourbon in a market long dominated by scotch.

Diego Bianchi, General Manager for Emerging Markets & Barrel Select at Sazerac Company, shared insights into the strategy, challenges, and opportunities behind bringing Weller to India in an exclusive interview.

PD: Can you start by sharing your role at Sazerac and your involvement in the launch of Weller in India?

Diego Bianchi: Thank you! I’m the General Manager for Emerging Markets at Sazerac, covering India, China, South Africa, Brazil, and New Mexico. I also oversee our single-barrel business. It’s been an incredible journey bringing Weller to India. I’ve visited three times this year—February, May, and now—for the launch.

Our goal was clear: introduce a softer, smoother bourbon like Weller that uses wheat instead of rye as the secondary flavour grain. This makes it more approachable for new bourbon enthusiasts while maintaining the sophistication and craftsmanship that bourbon lovers appreciate. Weller is part of the prestigious Pappy Van Winkle line, one of the most celebrated wheat bourbons globally, so it’s a big step for us and for Indian consumers.

PD: Why was India chosen for this launch, and what makes Weller unique for this market?

Diego Bianchi: India is an exciting, fast-growing market with a dynamic spirits scene. When I first visited in February, I was amazed by the premiumisation in retail, the rise of cocktail bars, and the sheer energy of the industry. There’s also a shift in consumer demographics—young, adventurous drinkers and an increasing number of women exploring spirits.

Weller was chosen for its premium appeal and versatility. The Special Reserve offers a smooth introduction to wheat bourbons, while Weller 12 is a showcase of Buffalo Trace’s craftsmanship. It’s the oldest age-stated bourbon in India, with rich notes of toasted marshmallow, oak, and a long, sophisticated finish. Together, they cater to a broad spectrum of Indian consumers, from beginners to connoisseurs.

PD: How does bourbon fit into India’s spirits landscape, which is traditionally dominated by Scotch?

Diego Bianchi: Bourbon is still in its infancy here, but we see immense potential. Indian consumers associate age statements with quality due to Scotch’s dominance. That’s why we introduced Weller 12—it elevates bourbon’s prestige and shows that American whiskey can be just as refined and complex as Scotch.

This launch is a starting point to build awareness and premiumisation in the bourbon category. Weller represents a step toward making bourbon a sought-after choice in India’s premium spirits market.

PD: Is Weller being launched exclusively in India, or is it part of a broader global strategy?

Diego Bianchi: Weller is available in a few global markets, but India is a priority. Despite high demand in the US, we decided to launch here because we believe in India’s potential. If we do this right, India could become Weller’s second-largest global market. That’s incredibly exciting for us.

The opportunity to do something truly groundbreaking. Introducing India’s oldest age-stated bourbon and building awareness around wheat bourbon is incredibly rewarding. It’s not every day you get to make such a bold statement in a market. We’re also excited to learn from this launch and use those insights to shape our future in India.

PD: Were there any challenges in bringing Weller to India?

Diego Bianchi: Every market has its challenges, and India is no exception. Navigating regulatory complexities can be tricky, but we rely on our local partner, John Distilleries Ltd., for their expertise in distribution and compliance. They’ve been instrumental in ensuring a smooth launch.

PD: You mentioned bringing a luxury version of Weller to India. Could you elaborate?

Diego Bianchi: We recently launched Weller Millennium, a luxury edition priced at $7,500 in the US. It’s a masterpiece - from the packaging to the liquid. While it’s still early days, we’re evaluating whether to introduce it here. It would be a significant addition to India’s ultra-premium whiskey offerings.

PD: What’s your favourite version of a bourbon?

Diego Bianchi: I’m a big fan of bourbon cocktails. The Paper Plane is a favourite - it’s what got me into bourbon in the first place. Cocktails are often the gateway to appreciating bourbon’s nuanced flavours. From there, many people transition to enjoying it neat or on the rocks, which deepens their connection to the spirit.

PD: Speaking of the future, what’s next for Sazerac in India?

Diego Bianchi: For now, our focus is on making Weller a success. But Sazerac has one of the largest premium whiskey portfolios in the world, and we’re already exploring which brands could resonate with Indian consumers. It’s all about staying close to the market and understanding what people want. The possibilities are endless.

India is on the cusp of a bourbon revolution, and we’re thrilled to be part of it. Weller is just the beginning. With its dynamic market, young population, and growing demand for premium experiences, India is set to become a key player in the global spirits landscape. Exciting times ahead!