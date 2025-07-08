Lunch at La Cour Jardin, Hôtel Plaza Athénée: A garden hideaway in the heart of Paris

There are places in Paris where luxury feels loud, performative, almost too curated. And then there’s La Cour Jardin, the quiet soul of Hôtel Plaza Athénée. Tucked away behind a veil of climbing roses and manicured greenery, this tucked-in courtyard feels more like a private garden than the dining room of one of the city’s most iconic hotels.

Advertisement

I spent a long afternoon here during my recent Paris trip, guided by curiosity and an appetite for something unhurried. The moment I stepped in, it felt like the noise of Avenue Montaigne dropped away. The hush of conversation, the rustle of linen, the low clink of glass met by a gentle breeze, it all created an atmosphere that asked nothing of you except to sit and stay awhile.

I began with the Sable d’Or style salad, a composed plate of tomatoes, beetroot, egg, courgette flower and just the right amount of restraint. It was clean, balanced and deeply seasonal. The kind of dish that doesn’t need to shout because it knows it’s done right.

For the main course, I went off-menu, a small request met with warmth rather than fuss. I was drawn to the homemade farfalle with shellfish, but asked if it could be made vegetarian. The kitchen obliged without hesitation, reworking the dish into something equally nuanced. The flat-leaf parsley and red pepper oil remained, anchoring the pasta with brightness and warmth. It was light, fresh and surprisingly comforting. The main course was paired with a lovely Saint Romain 2022 from David Moret.

Advertisement

To finish, I ordered the kouign-amann, the golden Breton pastry that walks a tightrope between caramelised crust and buttery softness. Paired with a chilled glass of Moët & Chandon 2016 rosé, dessert felt more like a ritual than a course. Crisp, creamy, just sweet enough.

Service was flawless in the quietest possible way. Nothing felt rushed, nothing felt staged. There’s a confidence here that comes from knowing you’re offering something rare in the middle of a busy city, not just good food, but space to breathe.

Lunch at La Cour Jardin isn’t just a meal. It’s a slow drift through taste and time, framed by ivy and softened by excellent wine. If you’re in Paris and the sun is out, there’s nowhere else I’d rather be seated at 1pm.