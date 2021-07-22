Aisle launches vernacular dating app 'Anbe' for global Tamil community; here are the full details

Online dating app Aisle on Thursday announced the launch of its vernacular dating application 'Anbe', which has been designed to serve the Tamil community both in India and abroad. Anbe, which means 'dear' in Tamil, aims to help Tamil-speaking singles from around the world find long-term relationships, according to a press release issued by Aisle.

Anbe will cater to Tamil singles between the ages of 21 and 40 worldwide. The online dating app will them to interact and form meaningful relationships in a secure, online environment, according to Aisle.

Anbe also includes several special features designed specifically for the community, such as icebreakers that reference Tamil pop culture. The online dating app also has an 'Audio Invites' feature, in addition to the regular text invites. This 'Audio Invites' feature allows users to send personalised invitations to potential partners.

Commenting on the launch of the app, Able Joseph, Founder and CEO, Aisle, said, "The Indian audience has always been interested in high-intent dating. This is especially true the further away you get from urban centres, where English isn't the predominant language. After the successful launch of Arike, a vernacular platform that caters to Malayalee users, we knew that we were onto something special."

Anbe, as a high-intent dating app, expects to become an alternative to traditional matrimony websites for the Tamil community globally. It plans to acquire 1 million users in its first year of operations.

Aisle is an online dating app looking to connect people of Indian origin from around the world who are looking for serious relationships. It is the only indigenously developed platform in the top 5 grossing dating apps in India. The local firm is competing with international companies like Tinder, Bumble, etc in this category.

Over the last two quarters, Aisle witnessed more downloads than Bumble and became the second most popular dating app in India, the company claims. Recently, Aisle integrated an interact before matching feature, 'Rooms', on its app.

