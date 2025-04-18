Drake fires back at UMG, accuses music giant of exploiting artists and evading accountability

As rap fans dissect diss tracks in a headline-grabbing feud with Kendrick Lamar, Drake is also launching a legal offensive against Universal Music Group (UMG), calling out what he describes as the industry’s “exploitation” of artists and a pattern of evasive corporate behaviour.

In a statement issued Thursday night, a spokesperson for Drake accused the label of “a desperate attempt to spin the narrative and deflect from the truth” after UMG responded to the rapper’s amended complaint filed in a New York court.

Advertisement

“Drake is holding the largest music conglomerate in the world accountable for its actions and doing so without fear,” the spokesperson said, adding that the shift from Texas to New York wasn’t a retreat, but “victory.” “UMG dismissed its first amendment petition in Texas because it has no claim, that’s losing.”

UMG had earlier attempted to characterise the procedural changes as a sign Drake was backing off. But the artist’s team insists that discovery will now move forward in New York, where they intend to bring UMG’s top leadership, including CEO Lucian Grainge and Interscope Geffen A&M’s John Janick, under oath.

The backdrop: a two-front war

Drake’s legal battle arrives as he’s also locked in one of the most talked-about lyrical feuds in recent memory with fellow rap heavyweight Kendrick Lamar. The two have traded subliminals for years, but recent year have seen an escalation, starting with Kendrick’s fiery bars on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That” reigniting a war that has since spilt into social media, interviews and even the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

The beef has reanimated longstanding questions about gatekeeping and authenticity in the rap world, the same concerns Drake is now pressing in the business realm.

“UMG claims to stand for creativity, but in fact exploits it and the artist community knows that,” the spokesperson added. “UMG drains artists for its profits, then discards them.”

A deeper industry reckoning?

Drake’s amended complaint and vocal criticism of UMG come as the company faces broader scrutiny, including issues involving its largest stakeholder. The rapper’s team suggested that recent headlines surrounding UMG ownership only “reinforce the need for transparency all the way up to the Board of Director’s level.”

“Drake joins a growing chorus of artists raising questions about UMG’s leadership,” the spokesperson said. “It’s not Drake who should worry; it’s UMG’s current leadership.”

Advertisement

The comments echo themes in Kendrick’s own critiques, of labels, of power structures, of legacy. While their feud plays out in verses, Drake’s legal attack suggests he’s also waging a fight for control behind the scenes.

“UMG said, ‘be careful what you ask for.’ Drake knows exactly what he asked for: the truth and accountability,” the statement concluded.