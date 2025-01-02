Elevating spirits: Smriti Sekhsaria on Moët Hennessy India’s evolving strategy and luxury drinking trends

India’s drinking culture has undergone a fascinating evolution over the past decade. From traditional whisky-heavy preferences to embracing nuanced choices like sparkling wines, single malts, and luxury tequilas, the Indian consumer is redefining what it means to enjoy a drink. Smriti Sekhsaria, Marketing Director at Moët Hennessy India, sits at the forefront of this transformation. With a portfolio that includes iconic names like Glenmorangie, Hennessy, and Chandon, Sekhsaria’s perspective on India’s shifting palate is as rich as the products she represents.

In this exclusive conversation with Business Today, Sekhsaria dives into the trends shaping India’s drinking habits, the rise of experiential luxury, and the innovations Moët Hennessy is bringing to the table to cater to a rapidly evolving market.

PD: How have you seen Indian drinking culture evolve over the past decade?

Smriti Sekhsaria: The past 5–10 years have been transformative, but I think post-COVID offers a more specific benchmark for changes in consumption trends. We’ve observed a clear evolution beyond whisky, with wine becoming a popular choice. Notably, Indian wines have made great strides in quality over the last decade.

Another noticeable shift is the trend of “drinking better but less.” This spans across age groups, from younger drinkers in their mid-20s to more mature consumers in their 50s. There’s a heightened awareness of occasions now - people are discerning about what they drink at brunches versus dinners, opting for lighter options like white wine or sparkling wine during the day and darker spirits in the evening. Chandon, our Indian sparkling wine, which was traditionally considered an evening drink, has now become a brunch favourite. For instance, it’s often served in hotels during check-ins on weekends—a trend we’re delighted to see.

PD: What role does consumer education play in shaping these evolving preferences?

Smriti Sekhsaria: Digital platforms, especially during the pandemic, have played a pivotal role in educating consumers. People are far more aware now - they want to know about the origins of a product, its sustainability, and the craftsmanship behind it. This curiosity benefits brands like ours, as it allows us to engage deeply with consumers.

For example, Vulcan, our luxury tequila brand, resonates well with this trend. Consumers today ask about additive-free products, the heritage of the agave used, and the distillation methods. Similarly, our innovations with Chandon, such as ORVA—a still red wine crafted from Shiraz grapes—stem from our understanding of Indian tastes. Such initiatives reflect how consumer education is influencing product development.

PD: India’s love for single malts and limited editions seems to be growing. What’s driving this trend?

Smriti Sekhsaria: Single malts occupy a unique space in India. Whether it’s a young software engineer in Bengaluru or an HNI in Ludhiana, whisky enthusiasts often showcase a wide range of over 30 whiskies in their home bars. It’s no longer about sticking to one prestige whisky; consumers now enjoy curating and showcasing a repertoire.

Additionally, as global travel increases, Indians are seeking unique expressions and age statements. They’re interested in everything from Indian single malts, which have gained international acclaim, to exotic varieties like Taiwanese and German whiskies. For us, innovation is key. For instance, Glenmorangie is transitioning its classic 10-year-old Original to a 12-year-old, catering to the growing demand for aged expressions. Another example is the Glenmorangie 23-year-old, co-created with a Japanese botanist, which highlights a beautiful fusion of floral, fruity, and oaky notes.

PD: You’ve mentioned “crafting experiences” rather than just selling bottles. Could you elaborate on this strategy?

Smriti Sekhsaria: At Moët Hennessy, we see ourselves as purveyors of luxury, with alcohol as the medium. This philosophy is deeply rooted in our connection to LVMH’s legacy of creating unforgettable experiences. Our goal is to craft moments that go beyond consumption, creating memories that resonate.

One example is our collaboration with luxury designer duo Shivan & Narresh to create bespoke living room couches inspired by Glenmorangie. These couches celebrated the intimate setting in which premium whisky is often enjoyed—with close friends and family. The campaign generated immense engagement, from PR buzz to consumer interest, elevating the brand’s visibility.

Similarly, at our Nashik winery, we offer a boutique, pre-booked experience that showcases the beauty of India’s wine culture. Guests enjoy the scenic foothills, sip on wines crafted by Kaushal Khairnar—our winemaker and the youngest at LVMH—and learn about the terroir of Nashik. This kind of storytelling creates an emotional connection with our products.

PD: How do Indian alcohol consumers differ from their global counterparts?

Smriti Sekhsaria: Indian consumers are still evolving in their understanding of drinking occasions. Globally, there’s a clear sequence: starting with something light like a bubbly aperitif and transitioning to heavier spirits, ending with a cognac. In India, these distinctions are less defined, but they’re emerging. For instance, the cocktail culture here is massive compared to the West, where simpler formats like highballs or sipping spirits are more common.

Interestingly, India is quick to adopt global trends. Take tequila, for instance - it became a global phenomenon a few years ago, and we’ve seen Indian consumers catch up swiftly, with luxury tequilas now gaining traction.

PD: How was 2024 for Moët Hennessy India, and what are your expectations for 2025?

Smriti Sekhsaria: 2024 was a year of peaks and troughs. While retail and off-trade channels showed strong growth, there were fluctuations earlier in the year. Premiumisation remains a key trend - consumers are upgrading to better age statements in whisky and exploring more diverse spirits like tequila and cognac.

Looking ahead, I see innovation driving growth. Retail modernisation will continue to shape how consumers engage with our products, and airports will remain critical as hubs for discovery and experimentation. From curated travel retail offerings to exclusive launches, this channel will be instrumental in shaping the future.

PD: Finally, on a personal note, what’s your favourite drink from Moët Hennessy’s portfolio?

Smriti Sekhsaria: I have a few favourites! For day occasions, I love the Chandon Rosé - its sparkling notes are light and refreshing. For evenings, Hennessy XO on the rocks is my go-to. And recently, I’ve been enjoying a savoury cocktail made with Volcan Blanco tequila, featuring pickle brine, dill, and citrus. It’s called “Pickle Me Delicious,” and it’s as unique as it sounds!