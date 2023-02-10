India Art Fair 2023, with 85 exhibitors and 71 galleries, opens doors for visitors

The India Aft Fair – one of the leading art events of South Asia opened doors to visitors today at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi. This year the fair showcases a wide array of modern and contemporary artwork from India and South Asia. The fair hosted a preview on Thursday. Led in partnership with BMW India, this year, the fair presents 85 exhibitors, including 71 galleries and 14 institutions. The 2023 fair is being hailed as its best edition yet.

Commenting on this year’s fair, Jaya Asokan, Fair Director of India Art Fair said, “This year, the India Art Fair raises the bar, boldly presenting its most ambitious edition to date. This year the fair is back with an expanded programme of galleries, talks, performances, workshops, a new all-woman artist posterzine, and the ﬁrst-ever Young Collectors Hub in the city. It sets the stage for powerful artists' voices to be heard loud and clear. As the market for Indian and South Asian art continues to expand, we invite visitors to immerse themselves in a world of creativity, and to embrace and proudly own their culture.”

Indian galleries

Prominent Indian galleries are present at the show. Some leading names include: Vadehra Art Gallery, Gallery Espace, PHOTOINK, GALLERYSKE, Nature Morte, Blueprint12, Chatterjee&Lal, Jhaveri Contemporary, Chemould Prescott Road, GALLERY MASKARA, Galerie Isa, Project 88, EMAMI ART, Gallery Art Exposure, Experimenter, Vida Heydari Contemporary, Apparao Galleries, Gallery Veda, Gallery WHITE, Archer Art Gallery, ZOCA, Anant Art and Kalakriti Art Gallery. Alongside these are modern master galleries, DAG, Crayon Art Gallery, and Dhoomimal Gallery, showing iconic masterpieces.

International galleries

Galleria Continua presents a large-scale newly commissioned site-specific project by Cuban artist Osvaldo González alongside works by Anish Kapoor, Kiki Smith, and JR; Marc Straus features Anne Samat, Omar Rodriguez-Graham, and Xi Zhang; Bruno Art Group will present Andy Warhol; Saskia Fernando Gallery will show internationally renowned South Asian artists Jagath Weerasinghe and Chandraguptha Thenuwara; Grosvenor Gallery shines a spotlight on Senaka Senanayake. Aicon includes Rasheed Araeen and Victor Ekpuk in its booth.

Focus section

So, artists have been included in this section. Some leading artists showing in this section are: Jayashree Chakravarty Avijit Dutta and Waswo X. Waswo, rising mid-career artists, Anni Kumari emerging artists Viraj Khanna and Digbijayee Khatua.

New Galleries

New and emerging galleries like 079 | STORIES ART GALLERY, Treasure Art Gallery, Gallery Dotwalk, Dhi Artspace, Chemould CoLab, and Iram Art are present as well.

Tech X Art

A wide array of tech-meets-art projects and installations are to be found on display at the fair. Visual artist and illustrator, Mira Felicia Malhotra will highlight the oddities and idiosyncrasies of Indian family life in vibrant portraits of women titled ‘Loag Kya Kahenge’; artist, poet and writer Gaurav Ogale will invite audiences to explore the extraordinary biographies of ordinary people through an audio-visual book anthology series ‘Bestsellers’; and multidisciplinary artist Varun Desai will create an immersive projection room giving a glimpse of the future, one that fuses artificial intelligence and human consciousness.

Commenting on the partnership with IAF, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India says,” “BMW Group’s social sustainability commitment has always valued and nurtured various cultural engagements and co-operations globally and in India. BMW India is delighted to present the latest edition of the India Art Fair and the 'Future is Born of Art' commission for connoisseurs of art and automobiles.”

