5 rare destinations you can visit this monsoon as 56% Indians yearn offbeat trips

As India’s monsoon sets in, it reveals not just a change in weather, but in landscapes, wildlife, and rare natural spectacles that exist only during the rains.

With a recent study showing that 56% of Indian travellers want to explore destinations "off the beaten path" this year, the season presents an ideal opportunity to discover experiences that are fleeting, immersive, and uniquely monsoon-dependent.

Here is a list of rare monsoon destinations where you can plan your getaways to this season, curated by Booking.com:

The bioluminescent forests of Bhimashankar, Maharashtra

From July, the damp forests near Pune glow in the dark, literally. After sunset, decaying wood in Bhimashankar comes alive with a mysterious greenish light caused by bioluminescent fungi (Mycena species). The monsoon moisture makes this possible, and night treks into these glowing woods are fast becoming a bucket-list experience. Homestays, forest-facing lodges, and guided trails offer travellers access to this seasonal phenomenon, alongside the famed Bhimashankar Temple.

Sonkhaliya, Rajasthan: Monsoon sky-dancers in Ajmer’s grasslands

Far from its desert image, Rajasthan’s Sonkhaliya plains near Ajmer explode with life during monsoon. It’s the only time one can witness the spectacular courtship dance of the critically endangered Lesser Florican, males leaping dramatically into the air to attract mates. Rustic farmstays nearby allow access to this rare natural show, while travellers can also visit Pushkar’s lakes and Ajmer’s heritage spots during the trip.

Amboli Ghat, Maharashtra: Frogs, waterfalls, and living rainforests

Known as the kingdom of frogs, Amboli’s monsoon transformation is a paradise for herpetologists and nature photographers. The breeding season unleashes a chorus of amphibians while sudden waterfalls cascade down every ridge. With jungle stays and mist-covered trails, it’s one of the richest biodiversity zones in the Sahyadris during the rains.

Munnar, Kerala: Herping in the Shola forests

The high-altitude forests of Munnar host vibrant, rare amphibians like the Resplendent Bush Frog and Shola Night Frog. During the monsoon, guided night treks through these damp, misty woodlands become the only way to witness them in their natural habitat. Macro-photographers and wildlife lovers consider this one of India’s top monsoon wildlife experiences.

Dudhsagar Falls, Goa: Monsoon’s true marvel in the Western Ghats

Known for its power and spectacle, Dudhsagar Waterfall turns thunderous during the rains. The journey, often via jeep through Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary, is as thrilling as the destination. With rainforest lodges and dramatic jungle backdrops, this Goa experience goes far beyond beaches.