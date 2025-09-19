A weekend of luxury at JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire

Weekends are usually a pause button. But my three days at the JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa felt more like stepping into an entirely different rhythm of life, one that balanced indulgence, nature and hospitality with rare precision.

The resort sits on 22 acres in the shadow of the Nandi Hills, a part of Bengaluru where the air is fresher, the pace slower, and the views endlessly calming. From my room, I had an uninterrupted view of the hills, which became the backdrop to quiet mornings with coffee and evenings lit by golden sunsets. Just the luxury of breathing crisp, clean air felt remarkable after the city.

Warm Hospitality and Seamless Luxury

From the outset, what impressed me most was the staff. Every interaction, whether at the restaurants, the reception, or even while taking a tour of the property, carried a sense of genuine warmth. It wasn’t just efficiency; it was care. That set the tone for a weekend where I didn’t have to think twice about comfort.

Culinary Highlights

Food at the resort is a journey in itself. Aviary, the all-day dining restaurant, became my anchor for breakfast and relaxed meals. The variety was impressive, but it was the attentiveness of the staff that made every visit special; small touches, like recommending dishes or remembering preferences, elevated the experience.

Breakfast at Aviary was nothing short of a delight

Dinner at Aaleeshan was a standout. The restaurant’s interiors, finished with Kohinoor marble from Rajasthan, carried an air of quiet grandeur. But the real story was on the plate. The chef from the legendary Qureshi family, whose ancestors once cooked for Mughal royalty, curated an indulgent and refined menu. Each dish had a story, each flavour a depth that spoke of heritage.

Halls of Aaleeshan from the outside

Another restaurant at the property is East, the Asian speciality, where an Indonesian chef presents Japanese, Korean and Cantonese flavours with flair. The ability to move from continental to Indian to Asian fine dining without stepping outside the property is itself a luxury.

Spaces That Invite You to Unwind

What struck me about the resort was how every corner seemed to serve a purpose. At Halli Katte, I found children trying their hand at golf and cricket, while an artist worked on a canvas. Families wandered through the JW Garden, where herbs are grown as part of Marriott’s sustainability initiative.

The man-made lake was another surprise, with the water reflecting the skies above the Nandi Hills. There's also a speakeasy bar called The WKND on the property, carefully hidden behind a door that reads "Nothing to see here."

Speakeasy bar at the hotel

The property also hosts an award-winning JW Spa. It offers treatments that can leave you feeling both relaxed and energised, the kind of wellness experience that stays with you beyond the weekend.

Villas for the Few Who Want It All

While I stayed in one of the rooms, I was also shown the resort’s villas. The Presidential Villa, priced at around ₹8 lakh a night, is nothing short of extraordinary. With a private pool, a dedicated butler, chef-curated menus, luxury transfers in a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and even a golf session, it is the epitome of exclusivity. The Garden Villa offers the same package with a private garden instead of a pool, designed for those who prefer green space to water. These villas are not simply accommodations; they are destinations in themselves, designed for CEOs and families who want privacy without compromise.

The Beating Heart of a Larger Vision

The resort is more than a standalone hotel. It is part of the 225-acre Prestige Golfshire development, anchored by a championship 18-hole golf course. The scale is impressive, but what makes it remarkable is its ability to still feel intimate.

I had the chance to sit down with Ronan Fearon, the General Manager, over lunch one day at Aviary. He spoke passionately about how the resort is deeply tied to the local community. “We’re giving employment to local people and boosting the economy here,” he explained. He also noted that North Bengaluru is transforming rapidly, and properties like Golfshire are already becoming central to its development. What stood out was how he balanced the narrative of luxury with responsibility, creating not just an indulgent escape but a sustainable one.

A Place for Every Occasion

The resort positions itself boldly with three taglines: best wedding resort, best convention centre, best luxury staycation. After experiencing it, I understand why. Darbaar, the convention centre, is the largest pillarless hall in South India, designed for grand weddings and corporate events. The versatility of the property, from intimate dining to large-scale gatherings, makes it rare.

A Weekend Well Spent

By Sunday afternoon, as I checked out, I realised the JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire isn’t just a luxury property; it’s a complete experience. Clean mountain air, exceptional food, flawless service, and a sense of belonging that few hotels manage to create; it all came together over one long weekend.

It’s the kind of place where a CEO can disconnect, a family can bond, and even a pet can find its share of joy. For me, it was a reminder that luxury isn’t only about marble floors or infinity pools. Sometimes, it’s about waking up to a view of the Nandi Hills, taking in a breath of fresh air, and knowing that everything else is taken care of.