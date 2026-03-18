AI takes the lead in travel planning as Mastercard, MakeMyTrip choose India to launch 'Lifestyle Navigator'

Artificial intelligence is changing how people discover, plan and experience travel. India is fast becoming a key market for this shift. In a recent move, Mastercard has partnered with MakeMyTrip to launch ‘Lifestyle Navigator’, an AI-powered travel and lifestyle concierge. India is the first market in the world to see this platform go live.

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At the centre of this collaboration is the integration of MakeMyTrip’s GenAI trip planning assistant, Myra, with Mastercard’s AI capabilities. The goal is simple. Make travel planning feel easier, more personal and less time-consuming.



From Search to Smarter Discovery

Most travel platforms today depend on filters, ratings and long lists of options. Lifestyle Navigator takes a more intuitive approach. It looks at what a traveller actually wants by understanding preferences such as destinations, who they are travelling with and what they enjoy doing.

Based on this, it suggests options that feel more relevant. It also brings in inputs from experts across food, culture, retail and adventure. This helps travellers go beyond standard recommendations and discover experiences that feel more personal.

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Kaveri Khullar from Mastercard summed it up well when she said the idea is to move from endless choices to “trusted intelligence”. In simple terms, the platform is designed to feel more like a helpful guide than a search engine.



Bringing Planning and Payments Together

Another important aspect of Lifestyle Navigator is how it connects travel planning with payments. Along with suggesting destinations and experiences, it also recommends the most relevant payment options so users can make the most of offers and benefits.

This makes the overall experience smoother. Travellers do not have to jump between multiple steps or platforms. Everything from inspiration to booking becomes more connected. It also shows how AI is starting to play a role not just in discovery, but in helping users make smarter decisions.

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Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said Myra was built to turn data-led insights into “timely and relevant” travel experiences. "We are very happy to collaborate with Mastercard to power the trip planning experience with Lifestyle Navigator, to provide a smooth experience for our travellers," added Magow.



Why India Is the First Market

India’s position as the launch market reflects how quickly its travel ecosystem is growing. With more people booking trips online and exploring new destinations, there is a clear demand for smarter tools.

Gautam Aggarwal, President for India and South Asia at Mastercard, pointed out that travel is moving toward a more connected experience. "With Lifestyle Navigator, we are entering a new era where discovery, planning and experiences come together through AI. By pairing Mastercard’s global network of offers and privileges with MakeMyTrip’s deep travel expertise, we’re harnessing AI and data intelligence in a way that is practical, trusted and deeply contextual – helping consumers make better decisions while enabling a more connected, intelligent travel ecosystem in India," said Aggarwal.



What This Means for Travellers

Lifestyle Navigator also includes Mastercard’s ‘Priceless Experiences’, partner offers and content from travel creators, all in one place. The idea is to simplify choices and make planning less overwhelming.

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The platform is expected to roll out on MakeMyTrip later this year. More importantly, it signals a larger shift in how people will plan travel going forward.

As AI becomes more common in everyday life, travel platforms are starting to feel less like tools and more like assistants. With platforms like Lifestyle Navigator, planning a trip could soon feel as simple as having a conversation, with recommendations that actually make sense for each traveller.