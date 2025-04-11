Ananta Spa & Resort, Ajabgarh: Rajasthan’s newest gem for luxe celebrations

Nestled within the quiet allure of Ajabgarh, just a leisurely drive from Delhi, the newly unveiled Ananta Spa & Resort promised a captivating weekend escape. With anticipation tempered by the charm of exploring something fresh and somewhat undiscovered, I set forth on this brief road trip, intrigued by whispers of its promise as an ideal destination for lavish celebrations, weddings, and intimate gatherings.

Arriving mid-afternoon, the resort greeted us with a warmth both genuine and elegantly restrained. Although still in its soft launch phase, with certain corners gently humming with the energy of construction, Ananta revealed a vision of grandeur woven seamlessly into Ajabgarh’s pastoral tranquillity.

Lunch at Oasis, the resort’s charming restaurant, delivered culinary satisfaction, each plate thoughtfully curated and elegantly presented. Soon after, a bespoke guided tour of the neighbouring village unfolded. This intimate exploration beautifully captured the soul of rural Rajasthan, a gentle contrast to the refined luxury awaiting us back at the resort.

As twilight descended, we settled onto the Tea-Sariska Lawn, sipping traditional Rajasthani chai while the resort effortlessly transitioned into its true element. A splendid celebration of royal heritage with live folk music. The pool deck, bathed in gentle illumination, provided a sophisticated backdrop, hinting at Ananta’s promise as a destination poised for grand celebrations and lavish gatherings.

Dawn on the second day brought excitement, as we embarked on a captivating safari at Sariska Tiger Reserve. A thrilling glimpse into the wild that perfectly balanced our luxurious surroundings. Breakfast and lunch back at Oasis fortified our spirits, preparing us for an afternoon of deeper connection to the resort’s ethos. The founders personally guided a property tour, complete with a memorable tree-planting experience symbolising Ananta’s commitment to sustainability. Later, high tea by the lawn’s fire pit offered the perfect pause, an elegant interlude enhanced by an exclusive book reading bringing literary sophistication into nature’s embrace.

Evening descended, and we experienced the rejuvenating tranquillity of a serene sound healing session at Aravali Banquet, a unique touch that stood out, subtly enhancing the resort’s wellness narrative. As the stars began to dot the night sky, we were treated to a sumptuous barbecue dinner featuring Awadhi and Mughlai delicacies on Bamboo Lawn. A splendid gastronomic finale to a weekend of understated grandeur.

Though some parts of Ananta were yet unfolding, the resort’s emerging elegance shone through, already hinting strongly at its future as a premier venue for extravagant weddings, celebrations, and intimate retreats. With the Aravalis as its backdrop and Rajasthan’s vibrant cultural heritage at its heart, Ananta Spa & Resort, Ajabgarh, gracefully offers an enticing, evolving promise of luxury. An ideal escape waiting to be fully discovered.