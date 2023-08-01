EaseMyTrip announces ‘Azaadi Mega Sale,’ to offer discounts on flights, hotels and more; check details here

On Tuesday, the online travel booking platform, EaseMyTrip.com, announced the start of its grand seasonal offer, the Azaadi Mega Sale. The discounts offered under Azaadi Mega Sale will start on August 1 and end on August 10.

The sale will go live on the official website and app of EaseMyTrip.

The sales will have a bunch of special discounts on international and domestic flights, hotels, cabs, buses, cruises, and holiday packages. Customers can avail the discount by simply using the coupon code ‘EMTAZAADI’ during the payment process, among many other discount options available on the platform.

The users will be able to experience some amazing deals on flight bookings and hotel bookings and to avail some extra discounts, users can make bookings using selected bank cards.

Customers can take advantage of discounted rates during this sale on flight booking on several airlines, including American Airlines, British Airways, Malaysian Airlines, Air India, Air Seychelles, Egypt Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and many others. Discounted rates are also available on exclusively selected hotels, including Leela, Welcomhertiage, Sterling, Fern, Lords Hotel, MPT, Spree Hotels, Pride Hotels, Uday Samudra Group, and many more.

Speaking about the upcoming sales, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “The EaseMyTrip bandwagon is touching new horizons since we have always given our customers the best possible deals. This Independence Day, we are inviting our loyal customers as well as our new customers to experience the ease of booking with EaseMyTrip and to get massive discounts on all categories with our Azaadi Mega Sale.”

“With the beginning of the festive season, we look forward to bringing out more exclusive deals and savings for our customers to enjoy on their travel bookings,” Pittie added.