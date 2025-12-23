From Udaipur to Corbett: Winter stays that blend heritage, nature and slow living

As winter settles in, travel plans are shifting away from hurried itineraries toward places that promise warmth, stillness, and a sense of renewal. Across India, a new season of travel is unfolding, one that favours mindful wellness, restored heritage, and immersive nature escapes.

From lakeside retreats and forest sanctuaries to sunlit beaches and royal forts, these winter destinations invite travellers to slow down, breathe deeper, and experience the season at its most restorative.

Udaipur Marriott Hotel

Udaipur’s first Marriott property opens the winter season with a regal flourish. Set against the Aravalli Hills and overlooking Fateh Sagar Lake, the hotel blends Rajasthan’s heritage with contemporary comfort. Inside, hand-painted Pichwai art, ornate jharokhas, and a dramatic chandelier staircase set the tone, while 226 thoughtfully designed rooms frame sweeping views of the lake and hills. Winter days unfold at Quan Spa, with leisurely evenings at Okra and rooftop dining at Ayana, where royal culinary traditions take centre stage.

Six Senses Vana

Winter finds its quiet rhythm at Six Senses Vana, a wellness retreat set amid Dehradun’s sal forests. Rooted in Ayurveda, Tibetan medicine, yoga, and mindful living, the retreat’s personalised programmes feel especially grounding in the cooler months. Mist-softened mornings, nourishing cuisine, and daily practices encourage guests to reconnect with themselves and with nature, making it a deeply restorative winter sanctuary.

Jim Corbett Marriott Resort & Spa

Tucked between the Malani Hills and the Kosi River, Jim Corbett Marriott Resort & Spa offers a winter escape defined by nature and slow living. Guests can unwind with Ayurvedic therapies at Quan Spa, savour regional flavours at The Corbett Kitchen, and enjoy traditional high tea at Chaukori. The festive season brings candlelit Christmas dinners, relaxed New Year celebrations under the stars, and leisurely brunches, while sunrise safaris and village trails add a sense of adventure.

Holiday Inn Resort Goa

For those chasing winter sun, Holiday Inn Resort Goa offers an easygoing coastal retreat on Mobor Beach. Mediterranean-inspired spaces, direct beach access, and tropical gardens set a relaxed pace. Days are spent by the shore, with watersports or quiet swims, while evenings drift by at The Beach Grill under Goa’s gentle winter sunshine. Designed for families, couples, and solo travellers, the resort blends warmth, simplicity, and classic Holiday Inn hospitality.

Six Senses Fort Barwara

Winter takes on a regal calm at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a 14th-century fort restored into an all-suite wellness sanctuary. Cool breezes, golden sunsets, outdoor yoga terraces, and spa therapies rooted in Rajasthani traditions define the season. Heritage walks, forest experiences, and starlit dining create a soulful retreat where wellness and history coexist effortlessly.

InterContinental Jaipur Tonk Road

InterContinental Jaipur Tonk Road offers a polished winter base in the Pink City. Blending modern elegance with Rajasthani influences, the hotel pairs refined rooms with elevated dining and attentive service. After days exploring forts and bazaars, guests return to tranquil outdoor spaces, seasonal menus, and spa rituals that make winter evenings linger a little longer.

voco Jim Corbett

Set along the Kosi River, voco Jim Corbett brings relaxed sophistication to the Kumaon foothills. Winter is prime wildlife-watching season, ideal for early safaris, river walks, and birdwatching from the resort itself. With its warm, informal spirit and nature-led experiences, voco Jim Corbett offers a calm, unhurried winter escape rooted in connection with the outdoors.