India’s booming hospitality scene welcomes back this Thai hotel giant with fresh, ambitious plans

Nearly ten years after its initial entry into India, Thai hospitality company Dusit International is cautiously stepping back into the market—with a new strategy that prioritises overlooked Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities rather than just major metros. Initially targeting close to 800 hotel rooms across several upcoming properties, the company hopes a refreshed approach will help it establish a lasting presence this time around.

Explaining why the company chose now to return, Siradej Donavanik, Vice President - Development (Global) at Dusit International, said during an exclusive conversation with Business Today, “Hospitality industry by 2028 is gonna reach $30 bn, the right time for us to enter the Indian markets. India is a competitive market, we are here not to compete but we are here to standout.”

Reflecting on past missteps, Donavanik was candid about the company’s earlier struggles in India. “We were not prepared well and had no framework ready 10 years ago,” he admitted. “We have revitalised our brands hence and have a better value proposition for the market this time around.”

Dusit's re-entry begins with nearly 800 signed rooms across locations such as Raipur, Bhiwadi, Kolkata, and Lonavala, under its upper-midscale Dusit Princess brand. Additionally, two boutique luxury properties will open in Kasol and Manali under the newly launched Dusit Collection brand. These properties aim to deliver culturally immersive experiences designed to attract domestic and international tourists.

Not just a service but an experience

Dusit’s return is not merely about property numbers, but about meaningful differentiation. Donavanik emphasised that the company's approach is fundamentally different now: "We want to co-create... destinations and what kind of value proposition that we can bring in... We see ourselves as a hospitality company, through and through, we're not the house of brands like what other hotels might be."

Deepika Arora, Head – India, Dusit International, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of culturally immersive experiences at each property. "Our intent would always be to go out to the local expertise, to bring that culture of that location into the hotel in terms of look and feel," she said. She cited their Shimla property as an example, detailing how they've incorporated local Himachali artistry and culinary traditions to create an authentic guest experience.

5 years down the line

Looking ahead five years, Donavanik shared ambitious yet measured goals for Dusit in India: "In the long term, we really want to be here... We are looking to sign, hopefully in about three years, 3000 rooms within the market."

Arora briefly summed up their philosophy, adding confidently: "Just one line, we are not here to compete, but to stand out."