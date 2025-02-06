Into the wild: A weekend at Blyton Bungalow in Coorg

The road to Blyton Bungalow, tucked deep within the Poomaale Estate, winds through mist-laced hills, whispering forests, and the occasional burst of wildflowers. I knew, even before I arrived, that this wouldn’t be just another weekend retreat—it was a step into an untouched world where nature isn’t manicured but gloriously untamed, where birdsong replaces city sirens, and where life slows to the rhythm of the earth.

Nestled within the Beforest Collective, a community dedicated to regenerative farming and wilderness conservation, Blyton Bungalow isn’t a conventional resort. It’s an extension of the jungle—an old-world retreat designed to blend into its surroundings rather than conquer them. The journey here is part of the experience. There are no grand gates or ostentatious driveways. Just a winding path that slips deeper into the forest, each turn feeling like an unravelling secret.

A Home in the Jungle

The bungalow itself is a poetic ode to Kodava architecture, with sloped red-tiled roofs, airy verandas, and sun-warmed wooden floors. Six elegant suites open out into a world that is defiantly wild. Coffee bushes and jackfruit trees stand shoulder to shoulder, and somewhere in the distance, a Malabar giant squirrel bounds from branch to branch. It feels more like staying in a colonial planter’s estate—minus the excess—than a boutique stay.

As I sipped my first cup of freshly brewed estate coffee, still heady with its morning roast, I realised how removed I was from the world I had left behind. There was no beeping phone, no honking cars—only the meditative hum of cicadas and the rustling leaves responding to a passing breeze.

Hiking into the Wild

No visit to Poomaale is complete without stepping into the Western Ghats’ emerald embrace. Setting out just after sunrise, I hiked through the dense forest, the air thick with petrichor and the earthy scent of wet foliage. The jungle here isn’t tamed for tourists—there are no neat pathways, only trails left behind by elephants and deer.

I waded through knee-high grass, climbed over ancient tree roots that had twisted themselves into natural staircases, and followed the echoing call of a hornbill in the distance. The deeper I went, the more the modern world disappeared. Butterflies, in impossible shades of electric blue and sunset orange, flitted past me. A family of macaques observed me from a moss-covered branch, their heads tilted in curiosity.

Then came the pièce de résistance - a hidden waterfall tumbling down mossy rocks in a silken rush. It wasn’t marked on any map, and no signboard pointed the way. It was just there, waiting to be found. Stripping down to my hiking shorts, I let the cool mountain water crash over me, washing away not just the sweat and dirt from the hike but the last remnants of stress I hadn’t realised I was still carrying.

The Art of Slow Farming

Back at the estate, I walked through the organic coffee and permaculture farm, where agriculture isn’t a battle against nature but a collaboration with it. Unlike industrial coffee estates that clear-cut land and douse crops in chemicals, Beforest’s farming philosophy leans on natural balance. Shade-grown coffee flourishes under a canopy of ancient trees, and intercropping with native plants ensures soil fertility and biodiversity.

I was explained how the estate works on principles of food forests. Instead of monoculture, they plant multiple species - vanilla, black pepper, fruit trees—all creating a self-sustaining ecosystem. It was agriculture the way it was meant to be: not an imposition, but a dialogue with nature.

I ran my hands through raw, sun-dried coffee beans, still warm from the afternoon sun. Later, I tasted the results—single-origin, small-batch coffee that carried notes of dark chocolate and citrus, a world apart from supermarket blends.

Nights Under a Billion Stars

The true magic of Blyton Bungalow revealed itself at night. With no city lights to dim the sky, the stars stretched endlessly, a celestial tapestry I hadn’t seen in years. Fireflies blinked in and out of the darkness, their glow mirroring the constellations above.

Sitting on the open veranda, sipping a locally brewed honey mead, I listened to the jungle’s nocturnal symphony. The deep hoot of an owl, the distant trumpet of an elephant, the occasional rustling of leaves that hinted at some unseen creature slipping through the undergrowth. It was raw, unscripted, and completely unfiltered.

Leaving, But Not Really

As I packed up to leave, I felt a deep reluctance. Blyton Bungalow wasn’t just a place to stay—it was a place to belong. A reminder of what life could be when stripped of its unnecessary layers. A glimpse into a world where humans and nature coexist, not in conflict but in quiet respect.

I left with more than just memories—I carried the stillness of the jungle, the scent of rain-drenched earth, and the knowledge that somewhere, beyond the chaos of the city, this wilderness continues to thrive. And that, maybe, one day, I’d return—not as a visitor, but as someone who never truly left.