OTM 2025: Mumbai gears up for Asia’s largest travel trade show; all you need to know

OTM 2025 is set to redefine the travel industry by bringing together global destinations, industry leaders, and innovative solutions under one roof.

The stage is set for OTM 2025, Asia’s leading travel trade show, scheduled to take place from January 30 to February 1 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. This year’s event promises to be the most impactful yet, featuring over 2,100 exhibitors from more than 60 countries and 30 Indian states, along with 40,000 buyers from the global travel and tourism industry.

The three-day event will act as a catalyst for the world’s fastest-growing travel market - India - bridging the gap between domestic and international travel ecosystems.

OTM 2025 will welcome esteemed global dignitaries and industry leaders, including:

    •    Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, India
    •    Shri Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir
    •    H.E. Mr. Haim Katz, Minister of Tourism, Israel
    •    Mr. Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Malaysia
    •    Ms Maia Omiadze, Head of the Georgian National Tourism Administration

Corporate heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Tata Capital, and Deloitte will also participate, showcasing the importance of corporate travel and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) planning.

Highlights of OTM 2025

    1.    OTM Forum: A high-profile fireside chat between Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and award-winning travel creator Kamiya Jani of CurlyTales will discuss critical trends in the global travel landscape.

    2.    WeddingSutra Engage: A dedicated segment for luxury destination weddings and celebrations.

    3.    Renowned Speakers: Experts like Amanpreet Singh (Airbnb) and Neel Ghose (Skyscanner) will share insights on travel innovation and trends.

    4.    Exclusive Participation: Countries like Georgia, Israel, and Japan will participate exclusively at OTM, alongside popular destinations like Maldives, Thailand, and Mauritius.

With a diverse mix of exhibitors, OTM 2025 will include:

    •    Leading airlines and hotels
    •    National tourism organisations (NTOs)
    •    Travel tech providers

This platform allows stakeholders to explore partnerships, discover cutting-edge technologies, and discuss the future of travel.

Sanjiv Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Fairfest Media stated, "India is emerging as the future growth engine for global tourism. This year, OTM will bring together participants from over 60 countries and every corner of India. Many, if not most, of these global destinations, exclusively participate in OTM and no other travel show in the region. With stronger than ever participation from Indian states and global destinations alike, OTM is truly the meeting place for India and Asia's travel industry."

Published on: Jan 17, 2025, 7:25 AM IST
