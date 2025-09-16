The First House of Saligao: Where history breathes and time slows down

There's a version of Goa that lives beyond the bustling beaches and crowded shacks. It’s found in the quiet, winding lanes of villages like Saligao, where bougainvillaea spills over compound walls and the air feels thick with history. Tucked away in this postcard-perfect setting, I found The First House, a magnificent Portuguese colonial home built in 1896 that has been lovingly resurrected into what is, without a doubt, one of Goa's most exclusive private villas.

From the moment you step onto the two-acre property, you understand this isn't just another luxury rental. It’s an experience. Designed by Ayaz Basrai of The Busride Studio, the villa is a masterclass in blending old-world character with new-age comfort. It’s a space that encourages you to slow down, to trade your shoes for barefoot luxury, and to create memories.

One of the many open spaces at the villa

A Look Inside the Villa

The attention to detail here is breathtaking. The villa's ten spacious, en-suite bedrooms are not just numbered; each is named after a flower that grows on the property, creating a beautiful connection to the lush surroundings. Every room has its own unique character, furnished with handpicked antiques, and all feature outdoor balconies and charming old Portuguese locks that serve as a constant reminder of the home’s rich heritage. The individuality of the rooms is so pronounced that, as the owners Yogi and Suchna told me, guests often engage in playful fights over who gets which room, a sound they love to overhear.

One of the ten en-suite luxury bedrooms at The First House

This is one of Goa’s only 10-bedroom villas sold exclusively as a Single Key Villa, meaning the entire estate is yours. You share it only with the people who matter most, making it the perfect backdrop for a milestone birthday, an intimate wedding, or a festive family reunion.

The Art of the Experience

What truly elevates The First House is its dedication to curated, immersive experiences. One afternoon, Yogi and Suchna organised a Mahjong class for us. I sat down to learn the intricate rules of the complex game and, before I knew it, hours had melted away in intense, joyful concentration.

Mahjong tiles placed neatly before a competitive round begins

We were also treated to a Feni tasting workshop. This was far from a simple pouring of a local drink. A professional bartender guided us through the history and nuances of Goa’s famed spirit. We explored the distinct profiles of Feni made from cashew and coconut, learning to identify the subtle aromas and appreciate the complex flavours. It was a sophisticated, sensory journey into the heart of Goan culture.

A professional bartender explaining the nuances of Feni

The Story Behind the Name

During my stay, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Yogi Shah and Suchna Hegde, the dynamic couple behind The First House and the co-founders of the bespoke travel company, The Villa Escape. I was curious about the name, and Yogi’s answer was delightfully straightforward. "When you're coming in from Mapusa to Saligaon, this is the first house," he explained. But the name holds a deeper, more ambitious meaning. "The concept was that... First we'll do this first house, then we'll open the second house, then we'll open the third house". It was a branding vision that, as he happily noted, is already making its way towards the Third House, a seven-bedroom property set to open this December.

Why Goa? A State of Mind

The choice of Goa felt obvious to me, but I wanted to hear their take. Yogi captured it perfectly: "Goa is a state of mind". It’s the default answer for any retreat or get-together. The seamless connectivity, the exploding food and art scene, and the undeniable Susegad vibe make it the ideal canvas. The First House's location in Saligao is a strategic sweet spot, a serene hideaway that’s still just minutes away from the action.

From Farm to Table, Literally

One of the most unique features of the property is TFH Produce, a state-of-the-art hydroponic farm located right on the grounds. This isn't just a gimmick; it's a core part of the experience. The farm grows 100% fresh, pesticide-free vegetables and herbs.

Hydroponic farm at The First House

I asked Yogi how this plays out for guests, especially corporate clients. "They love it," he said emphatically. "It's a great stress reliever... you're learning something which is totally opposite to what you've been doing. So that breaks your mindset out of the clutter". Imagine picking crisp, fresh lettuce for your own lunch or participating in a blind tasting of exotic herbs. It’s a simple, grounding activity that feels worlds away from crunching numbers in a boardroom.

Redefining Exclusivity

So, what truly differentiates The First House? First, as Suchna pointed out, it’s the single-key model. "We do not give it by the room," she clarified, ensuring absolute privacy. Second, it’s the level of service and luxury. Yogi didn’t mince words: "We are super premium". To maintain this high-touch, personal approach, there is no online booking. A stay at The First House must be booked via a phone call or a physical visit, ensuring that the curated experience begins from the very first interaction.

Their vision doesn't stop here. After launching the Third House, they are actively looking at expanding their unique brand of hospitality, with Northeast India being a top target.

But they are growing cautiously. In Yogi's wise words, "Hospitality has to be owned. It can't be outsourced". It’s this hands-on, deeply personal approach that makes all the difference.

My time at The First House was nothing short of luxury. It was an immersion into a world where every detail is thoughtfully designed to feel effortless, private, and truly unforgettable. If you're looking to experience the soul of Goa, this is the first, and perhaps only house you need to know.