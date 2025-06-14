World Gin Day 2025: From Gin and Tonic's malaria connection to an almost $3 billion market by 2032, the gin boom hits India

What does your weekend G&T share with colonial India’s battle against malaria? Quite a lot, actually. The gin and tonic, now an iconic cocktail, owes its origins to the fight against malaria during the British Raj in the 19th century.

Gin & Tonic’s Surprising Indian Origin

Advertisement

In the 1800s, malaria posed a deadly threat to British troops and officials stationed in India. The only known remedy was quinine, extracted from the bark of the cinchona tree. Although extremely bitter, quinine effectively treated and prevented the disease. To make the medicine more palatable, the British mixed quinine with water and sugar, creating what we now recognise as tonic water. However, the bitterness lingered. British officers soon began adding their rationed gin, lime, and occasionally sugar or soda, resulting in a more enjoyable and drinkable concoction.

This combination not only masked quinine’s harsh taste but served an important medicinal purpose. As British influence expanded globally, so did the popularity of the gin and tonic. By the 20th century, it had left its medicinal roots behind, becoming synonymous with summer evenings, sophisticated tastes, and colonial nostalgia. Over time, the gin and tonic evolved into a ritual, refreshment, and social remedy combined, particularly appealing during India’s harsh summers.

Advertisement

Boom in India’s Gin Market

As of 2025, India’s gin market is estimated to be worth around $1.79 billion and is projected to grow to approximately $2.95 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.4%, according to Coherent Market Insights. This growth is primarily driven by increasing disposable incomes, shifting preferences among younger drinkers, and the booming cocktail culture across India’s metropolitan cities. “India’s gin renaissance is no longer about catching up, it’s about carving out a new global identity. With the gin category projected to touch nearly $3 billion by 2032, what’s truly exciting is that Indian distillers are no longer following global cues. We’re now setting them,” said Shekhar Swarup, Jt. Managing Director of Globus Spirits, the makers of the Indian gin TERAI.

Advertisement

Adding momentum to this rise is India’s thriving craft gin revolution. Homegrown brands like Jaisalmer, TERAI, Stranger & Sons, Greater Than, Samsara and Jin Jiji are creatively experimenting with local botanicals such as tulsi, gondhoraj lemons, mulberry, and tea leaves. This exploration of uniquely Indian flavours appeals to a growing consumer base interested in artisanal, locally crafted spirits, and aligns with the global trends towards authenticity, sustainability, and cultural pride.

For instance, in the category of flavoured gins, the first Limited Edition release in the ‘TERAI - The BAAGH Explorations’ range is ‘Expression 01: Fresh Litchis & Mulberries’. This vivid, layered spirit opens with the juiciness of ripe litchis and the depth of mulberries with delicate hints of rose and lavender for a well-balanced, flavourful profile.

Terai India Craft Gin: Litchi & Mulberries

Talking about the latest addition, Swarup said, “At TERAI India Dry Gin, our vision is to elevate India’s rich agricultural diversity and botanical abundance into craft expressions that resonate far beyond our borders. Our new range of Limited Editions, The BAAGH Explorations, is rooted in this very idea. It is a journey to the farms of the SWARUP family in Jarauda, Uttar Pradesh, expressed through these delightful small batch distillates. This journey celebrates the land, the craft & the love that binds the family together… More than just a flavoured gin, Terai India Craft Gin – Litchi & Mulberries is an invitation to experience India through its seasons, scents, and stories. Globally, drinkers are moving beyond neutral profiles, they are seeking boldness, provenance, and meaning in every sip.”

Advertisement

What began as a colonial coping mechanism has transformed into a booming lifestyle trend in contemporary India. On World Gin Day 2025, each G&T poured is more than a refreshing drink—it’s a toast to India’s innovative spirit and its fascinating journey through history. With homegrown brands gaining international acclaim and a boom in the domestic market, the future of Indian gin looks promising, both at home and on the global stage.