Three books to understand everything about global inflation

Continuous rise in central bank rates coupled with Russia’s war in Ukraine weighs heavily on the global economy. According to World Economic Outlook, global inflation is expected to fall from 8.8 percent in 2022 to 6.6 percent in 2023 and 4.3 percent in 2024. But this would still be above the pre-pandemic levels. Here are three books that can help you understand the causes and effects of inflation closely.

The Truth About Inflation By Paul Donovan

Everyone somewhat understands the effect of inflation, but how inflation is caused in an economy is a matter of study. Not being able to predict inflation often leads to bad investment judgment. The Truth About Inflation has been written to help investors understand how they can make better investments in long-term inflationary situations. The book starts with a summary of the long history of inflation and weighs the value of gold as a means of protection against inflation. The book gives a framework for investors on how to negotiate through inflation.



Leading Through Inflation By Ram Charan

In the face of global inflation, how will your company be impacted? Inflation guzzles cash, squeezes profit margins, and throws all great plans into question. But for those who know how to lead through inflation, the situation of uncertainty can actually be one of opportunity. Ram Charan has mentored many companies through tough business challenges. In Leading Through Inflation, Charan provides a guide to avoiding the pitfalls of inflation. The aim of the book is to help the reader with insights into protecting cash, customers, and capital investments. A must-read for anyone who wants to take charge of their business in the face of inflation.

The Economics Of Inflation By Costantino Bresciani-Turroni

This book is a classic in the study of the great German inflation that occurred between the two world wars. It is a true study of the effect of monetary expansion. The data and statistical analysis the book provides, take the reader to advanced knowledge on a critical understanding of the roots of phenomenal disasters like the Great Depression, the rise of Fascism, and the Second World War. The book throws ample light on the intermix of finance and history. A must-read for those who want a wide perspective on present-day inflation and its genesis.