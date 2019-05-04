Lok Sabha Election 2019 timeline: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slapped by a man during roadshow in Delhi

After PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah took on Rahul Gandhi over reports that his former business partner got defence offset contracts during UPA. Jaitley said Rahul did not have any business raising his finger at the BJP (presumably over the Rafale deal) when he himself has been involved in corruption.

Meanwhile, PM Modi Saturday tore into Congress saying that the party leaders who shared the stage with BSP supremo Mayawati, betrayed her "so cunningly" that even she is not able to understand it. "Congress leaders happily sharing stage with Samajwadi Party in rallies, these people have betrayed Behenji so cunningly that even she is not able to comprehend. Party which was staking claim to PM post before 1st round of voting now admits to being a vote cutter," says PM Modi during a public rally in Pratapgarh, UP.

Cyclone Fani has thrown a lot of poll campaigns of political parties in the run-up to Lok Sabha Election 2019 out of gear especially in the eastern states. While PM Modi's public meetings took a hit in Tamlik and Jhargram in West Bengal which were scheduled on May 5 but have been scheduled to be held on May 6, Shah's rallies in Ghatal and Bishnupur (West Bengal) on May 6 have been pushed back to May 7.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee also announced Friday that her party has cancelled all its poll campaigns and political programmes for the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, top leaders across the political spectrum including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign across the states today.

Where PM Modi will canvass for BJP in Uttar Pradesh's (UP) Pratapgarh and Basti followed by a public rally in Ramnagar in Bihar's West Champaran district, Shah will campaign in Madhya Pradesh's (MP) Rewa, he will also, hold a roadshow in UP's Amethi and address a public meeting in Rohini, Delhi. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will canvass for his party in Harayana's Gurugram and UP's Dhammor. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in South Delhi where he will campaign for AAP candidate Raghav Chadha.

7: 30 pm: Union Minister VK Singh hits out at Congress party over its claim of having carried out 6 surgical strikes when the UPA government was in power.

The BJP candidate from Ghaziabad and the current member of Parliament from the district in a tweet questioned the claim of Congress that surgical strikes had been conducted between 2008 and 2014.

Congress has a habit of lying. Will you please let me know which 'So called Surgical Strike' are you attributing to my tenure as COAS. Am sure you must have hired some Coupta to invent another story .

7:10 pm Election Commission gives a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Patan speech in which he claimed that his government had kept Pakistan on toes for safe release of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. The commission concluded that Modi has not violated the model code or its advisory on armed forces in his speech in Gujarat's Patan city on April 21. This is the sixth speech of the prime minister which has been cleared by the EC.

6: 57 pm: Electioneering ended Saturday evening for 12 Rajasthan constituencies, which saw hectic campaigning by the BJP and the Congress over the past week. Election campaigning for 14 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies also ended today evening. Polling for the fifth phase on Monday will see a clash of titans including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

6: 45 pm: BJP chief Amit Shah accuses the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government of "repressing" his party workers and claimed that legs of Chief Minister Kamal Nath's chair will shake after Lok Sabha results are declared on May 23. Addressing a rally in Govindgarh in Rewa, Shah claimed that BJP workers involved in poll campaigning were being externed from districts by state authorities, and two of them were killed and some slapped with murder charges.

6: 20 pm: Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma says winning Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, which the BJP has held since 1991, will be a "cakewalk" for Union minister Rajnath Singh, even as SP's Poonam Sinha seeks to give a tough fight to the saffron party.

6: 10 pm: Man taken into police custody. DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj said the man has been identified as Suresh, 33, and he deals in spare parts in Kailash Park.

6: 00 pm: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal assaulted by a man during his roadshow in Moti Nagar, Delhi. Kejriwal was atop an open jeep when a man wearing a red t-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped the chief minister.

#WATCH: A man slaps Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his roadshow in Moti Nagar area.

: Chidambaram said, "Who got Hafiz Saeed named as a global terrorist? Have you forgotten Lakhvi? Two people were named as global terrorists when Congress was in power, Masood Azhar is not the first person."

5:20 pm: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram over banning of terrorist Masood Azhar by United Nations

Chidambaram asked, "We started the process in 2009 to name Masood Azhar as global terrorist, 10 years later process is complete. Mr Modi is only talking about last scene of the story, it's like going to a movie and only looking at the last scene, what about the earlier scenes?"

4:59 PM: PM Modi takes on RJD in Bihar

Modi in Valmiki Nagar, Bihar says Nitish Ji removed 'Lalten' (RJD's symbol) with hard work and provided electricity to every household. They are trying to push you back in the 'lalten' era but Nitish ji and his team is working to illuminate every household with the light of LED bulbs.

4:45 pm: Jaitley said that Rahul did not have any business raising his finger at the BJP (presumably over the Rafale deal) when he himself have been involved in corruption. "What did you want to be? A defence dealer or a politician?" Jaitley said, asking how he would like to be judged now.

4:35 pm: RED CAP FOR NARENDRA MODI: HIGHEST NUMBER OF TWEETS

PM Modi's higher overall reach also is on account of a larger number of tweets. Since 10th March, Modi has tweeted 654 times (excluding retweets) - the highest among all leaders.

4:30 pm : After Modi, FM Jaitley hits back at Rahul Gandhi over defence offset clause deals during UPA regime.

Jaitley in a press conference said, "It's story of a man who aspired to be a defence deal pusher & today aspires to be India's PM. It's a serious charge and I think it's my responsibility to make good discharge. "

4:00 pm: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) offered prayers in Amethi today.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) offers prayers at Hazrat Meer Imamuddin dargah in Amethi.

3:46 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday accused his rival parties of indulging in vote bank politics during a rally in Basti and said they consider even a "human being just a number". Addressing an election rally in Basti, he also said the Congress and its 'mahamilawati' associates do not want a stable and durable government.

3:25 pm: ORANGE CAP FOR NARENDRA MODI: HIGHEST NET ENGAGEMENT

In terms of total retweets and favourites in this election season, PM Modi is far ahead than Rahul Gandhi. PM's total engagement--retweets and favourites combined--over the given time period was 20.7 million, which is 5.5 times more than Rahul Gandhi's 3.7 million.

3:20 pm: BJP President Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani held a roadshow in Amethi. Smriti Irani is the BJP candidate from the Amethi parliamentary constituency.

BJP President Amit Shah & Union Minister Smriti Irani hold a roadshow in Amethi. Smriti Irani is the BJP candidate from the Amethi parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaEelctions2019

3.00 pm: Manoj Tiwari gives a rebuttal to Kejriwal on his "naachta bahaut acha hai" remark

"By abusing me he has directly insulted ppl of 'purvanchal' & the same ppl will now show him what are the consequences of it," says Tiwari.

Manoj Tiwari on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's remark 'Manoj Tiwari naachta bahaut acha hai,is baar kaam karne wale ko vote dena,naachne wale ko vote mat dena': By abusing me he has directly insulted ppl of 'purvanchal' & the same ppl will now show him what are the consequences of it

2.45 pm: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP during rally in Barabanki, UP

"BJP wale kinhe utar rahe hai sadak par,dekha hai kabhi?Saand aa rahe hai aur aisi BJP ki sarkar hai,saand logon mar raha hai.Agar saand maar de kisi aadmi ko,bataye humari police kaunsi FIR hogi uspe? Agar saand maar raha hai toh FIR CM pe honi chahiye," says Yadav.

1:59 pm: PURPLE CAP FOR RAHUL GANDHI: HIGHEST ENGAGEMENT PER TWEET

However, in terms of engagement per tweet, Rahul Gandhi beats the Prime Minister. Gandhi, on an average, got 8,094 retweets per tweet, compared to Modi's 4,844. Same for favourites: Gandhi got 30,673 favourites per tweet, on an average; Modi got 19,242.

1.50 pm: Congress leaders betrayed Behenji (Mayawati): PM Modi in Pratapgarh

"Congress leaders happily sharing stage with Samajwadi Party in rallies,these people have betrayed Behenji so cunningly that even she is not able to comprehend. Party which was staking claim to PM post before 1st round of voting now admits to being a vote cutter," says PM Modi during a public rally in Pratapgarh, UP

1.45 pm: Kejriwal attacks BJP's Manoj Tiwari, says "naachta bahaut acha hai" (dances very well).

"Manoj Tiwari dances very well, Dilip Pandey (AAP's North-East Delhi candidate) doesn't know how to dance, he only knows how to work. This time vote for the one who works, not the one who dances," says Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, hitting out at BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi.

#WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Manoj Tiwari naachta bahaut acha hai, Pandey ji (AAP's North-East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey) ko naachna nahi aata, kaam karna aata hai, is baar kaam karne wale ko vote dena, naachne wale ko vote mat dena. (03/05/2019)

12.40 pm: The Central Government Saturday filed a fresh affidavit inRafale review case pertaining to the deal in the Supreme Court saying that theDecember 14, 2018 judgement upholding 36 Rafale jets' deal was correct and unsubstantiatedmedia reports and/or part internal file notings deliberately projected in aselective manner cannot form the basis for review, ANI reported.

Centre files fresh affidavits in Rafale review case in SC saying- the Dec 14, 2018 judgement upholding 36 Rafale jets' deal was correct and unsubstantiated media reports and/or part internal file notings deliberately projected in a selective manner cannot form basis for review.

11.15 am: Amit Shah alleges Rahul Gandhi's former business partner got defence offset contract during UPA.

BJP Chief Amit Shah Saturday slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi after a Business Today story alleging a company associated with Gandhi's former business partner received offset defence contracts during the UPA regime.

"With Rahul Gandhi's Midas Touch, no deal is too much. When he has a say, his business partners make hay. Doesn't matter if India suffers on the way." Shah tweeted.

With Rahul Gandhi's Midas Touch, no deal is too much! When he has a say, his business partners make hay. Doesn't matter if India suffers on the way!#StealLikeRaga

10.00 am: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi at press conference.

On Unemployment Issue: "The biggest issue right now is unemployment and the way Modi ji has destroyed the economy. Country is asking that Modi ji you promised us 2 crore jobs,what about that? He doesn't speak a word on jobs or farmers as he has nothing to say," says Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

On Surgical Strikes on Pakistan: "The Army, Air Force or Navy are not personal properties of Narendra Modi ji like he thinks. When he says that surgical strikes during UPA were done in video games then he is not insulting Congress but the Army," says Rahul.

On Chowkidar Chor hai jibe: "Process is going on in Supreme Court and I made a comment attributed to SC so I apologized. I did not apologize to BJP or Modi ji. 'Chowkidar Chor hai' will remain our slogan," says Rahul.

On UN ban on Masood Azhar: "Strictest of actions should be taken against Masood Azhar, but who sent him back to Pakistan? Who bowed down to terror and released him? Not the Congress, but it was the BJP Govt," says Rahul.

On BJP Chief Amit Shah's allegation that Rahul's former business partner got defence offset contract during UPA: "Please undertake any investigation you want, do any inquiry you want, I am ready as I know I have not done anything wrong, but please also investigate Rafale," says Rahul.

On PM Modi: "Five years ago, it was said that Modi ji will rule for 10-15 years, that he is invincible. Congress party has demolished Narendra Modi ji, it is a hollow structure and in 10- 20 days, it will come crumbling down," says Rahul.

9: 05 am: GREEN CAP FOR NARENDRA MODI: HIGHEST NUMBER OF FOLLOWERS

With over 47 million followers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is far ahead than any other leader.

"Spoke to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ji and discussed the situation prevailing due to Cyclone Fani. Assured continuous support from the Central Government in the wake of the cyclone. The entire nation stands in solidarity with all those affected by the cyclone in different parts," PM Modi tweeted.

Spoke to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ji and discussed the situation prevailing due to Cyclone Fani. Assured continuous support from the Central Government in the wake of the cyclone. The entire nation stands in solidarity with all those affected by the cyclone in different parts.

8.30 am: Poll campaigns across parties have been rescheduled in Basirhat, Jaynagar, Diamond Harbour, Medinipur, Ghatal, Howrah, Hooghly, Kanthi, Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency which are either adjacent to Odisha or close to the sea, IANS reports.