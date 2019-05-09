Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: Rahul hits out at PM Modi over unemployment, recalls his pakoda remark

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment, taunting him for a remark that selling `pakodas' is a job worth doing. Addressing an election rally in Sirsa, Haryana, Gandhi claimed that unemployment in the country is the highest now in 45 years."This is Modi's contribution," he said.

"Make in India, start up India, sit down India, pakodas," the Congress leader said, mocking the schemes started by the BJP government at the Centre. "Initially, he talked about Make in India, then Startup India, then Stand-Up India and finally he ended on pakodas," Gandhi said. In an interview last year, the prime minister had given pakoda-selling as an example of worthwhile employment.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley sharpened his attack on Congress today, after PM Modi attacked former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for using an Indian naval warship as "personal taxi". "The Kaamdars use India's Naval assets to strike at terror. The Naamdars use them for personal vacations with family and in-laws," he tweeted citing the difference between the ruling BJP and Congress.

Modi had attacked Congress for saying he should not refer to India's armed forces as his own while pointing out that the former PM had misused INS Virat as his "personal taxi".

"Rahul Gandhi says the armed forces are no one's personal forces. But the Gandhis used INS Viraat as their personal taxi when Rajiv Gandhi as Prime Minister was on a 10-day holiday. The ship was on duty but was diverted to pick up the Gandhis," Modi had said at an election rally in Delhi on Wednesday.

PM Modi will address five marathon rallies in the election bound states of West Bengal (WB) and Uttar Pradesh (UP) today. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is pulling all the stops in the WB aspiring to repeat the victory it achieved in UP in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi will canvass in the Bankura and Purulia districts of poll bound West Bengal and will hold public meetings in Azamgarh, Jaunpur, and Prayagraj in UP. All these constituencies will vote on May 12 in the run up to Lok Sabha Election 2019. The electorate will vote for 14 seats in UP and 8 in WB. The final counting of votes and the results will be declared on May 23.

8:49 pm: 'No foreigners, Bachchans came on board INS Viraat with former PM Rajeev Gandhi'

No foreigners or civilians boarded the INS Viraat with former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi, Commodore KC Choudhury, VSM (Retd) who was on the ship as Fleet Gunnery Officer of Western Fleet, told BusinessToday.In.

PM Narendra Modi raised a storm during his speech at Ramlila Maidan on Wednesday when he accused his predecessor, Rajiv Gandhi of using INS Viraat as a 'taxi'.

Here is a retelling of the events of the day Rajeev Gandhi came aboard INS Viraat, as told by Commodore KC Choudhury (Retd) to BusinessToday.In:

"I was onboard INS Viraat for that sortie, as a part of the Fleet staff, i.e. Fleet Gunnery officer and was responsible for the coordination of the visit.

There were no foreigners, or Bachchan family members or children with the Prime Minister if my memory still holds good. The Prime Minister was accommodated in the Admiral's day cabin located in the lower deck. No one else was housed in that lobby or in the officers' lobby. His staff were elsewhere.

A reception was held in their honour in the ship's wardroom by the C-in-C. It was on this day that there was a massacre by Bodo rebels. We had to give a running commentary to the Prime Minister on the developments in Assam by collating all the information. A herculean task at sea."

6:57 pm: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi holds a roadshow with party candidate Sanjay Singh in Sultanpur constituency. BJP's Maneka Gandhi is contending against Singh from the Sultanpur seat.

Congress General Secy for UP East Priyanka Vadra Gandhi holds a roadshow in Sultanpur along with party candidate Sanjay Singh. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi is contesting from the constituency as BJP candidate. pic.twitter.com/3V8rI2JiGf â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 9, 2019

6:55 pm: "What have you done in five years, talk about that. What happened in 1984 has happened. What have you done? You were voted to create jobs. You were voted to create 200 smart cities. You didn't even do that. You have not done anything, and that's why you chat around here and there," said Congress Sam Pitroida in response to PM Modi invoking the 1984 Sikh riots while electioneering.

#WATCH Sam Pitroda: Ab kya hai '84 ka? Aapne kya kiya 5 saal mein, uski baat kariye. '84 mein hua to hua. Aapne kya kiya? You were voted to create jobs. You were voted to create 200 smart cities. Aapne wo bhi nahi kiya. Aapne kuch nahi kiya isliye aap yahan wahan gup lagate hain. pic.twitter.com/9SMMUW5Hll â ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019

6:55 pm: PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting on Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi addresses public meeting at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

6:10 pm: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo-motu cognizance and written to East Delhi DCP over reports of pamphlets being circulated against AAP candidate from East Delhi, Atishi Marlena. DCW has asked the DCP if FIR's has been registered in the case, and the accused have been identified and arrested, as well as the current status of the probe. East Delhi DCP has been asked to file a reply by 11 May. ANI

5:55 pm: Gautam Gambhir responds to AAP's allegation

Gautam Gambhir, BJP candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, said"If they can get a proof, I'll resign right now and if they get a proof by 23rd (May) I'll resign on that particular day. But if Arvind Kejriwal does not get the proof, does he accept the challenge that he will leave politics forever on 23rd?"

Gambhir's statement came in the backdrop of allegations by AAP candidate Atishi Marlena that he is circulating pamphlets with derogatory remarks against her.

"I will definitely file a defamation case against them. You can't tarnish someone's image just like that, if you don't have the proof. I have never given a negative statement against anyone so far in my election campaigning," Gambhir said.

Gautam Gambhir, BJP's East Delhi candidate: I will definitely file a defamation case against them. You can't tarnish someone's image just like that, if you don't have the proof. I have never given a negative statement against anyone so far in my election campaigning. https://t.co/nETmu7SryS â ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019

5:35 pm: "Behen Ji (Mayawati) will understand the game that has been played to keep her outside Uttar Pradesh only after May 23. Behen Ji is now seeking votes for the people who had called Baba Saheb Ambedkar a land mafia and insulted him at every step," PM Narendra Modi said during an election meet at Jaunpur.

PM Narendra Modi in Jaunpur: Behen Ji will understand the game that has been played to keep her outside Uttar Pradesh only after May 23. Behen Ji is now seeking votes for the people who had called Baba Saheb Ambedkar a land mafia and insulted him at every step. pic.twitter.com/50oO3dmnqL â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 9, 2019

4.58 pm: Mamata Banerjee challenges PM Modi to prove "allegations that one of us is part of coal mafia".

"I challenge you (PM Modi) if you can prove your allegations that one of us is part of coal mafia, I will withdraw all my 42 candidates. If you are lying, you have to hold your ears and do a hundred sit ups before public," said the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a public rally in Bankura.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Bankura: I challenge you (PM Modi) if you can prove your allegations that one of us is part of coal mafia, I will withdraw all my 42 candidates. If you are lying, you have to hold your ears and do a hundred sit ups before public. pic.twitter.com/mBQT59MP4J - ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019

4.45 pm: "Azamgarh not synonymous with terror anymore," says PM Modi.

"Azamgarh was synonymous with terror before 2014, not anymore, the mahagathbandhan can lead only to anarchy and instability," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

4.35 pm: Rajiv Gandhi did not holiday on board INS Virat: former Lakshawadweep administrator denies PM Modi's charge.

"I'm so ashamed to see PM Modi's speeches. It is ideally violating the MCC if you go about making unverified statements. But PM Modi is doing that every time and getting away with it. I would ask my colleagues in ECI to take note of this," Wajahat Habibullah, administrator on Lakshawadweep during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure told India Today.

"It is true that Rajiv Gandhi was holidaying in Lakshawadweep island but it is incorrect to say that he was holidaying on board INS Virat," he said.

"I remember receiving Rajiv and Sonia in Lakshawadweep, they came from a chopper of GOI and their guests came from a private chopper. INS Virat was in the sea for PM's backup security. And PM Modi then anyone else should know that in the middle of ocean, PM needs backup security and there could be nothing else but warship which can be provided," he added.

"Rajiv Gandhi went to Lakshawadweep for an official govt meeting. Then post the meeting, he decided to stay back and his guests joined him. *But no foreigner or guests was allowed on board INS Virat," he remarked.

4.30 pm: I feel ashamed to have CM like Kejriwal: Gautam Gambhir.

I feel ashamed to have a CM like @ArvindKejriwal - Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 9, 2019

4.25 pm: Rahul attacks Modi over pakoda remark.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi today claiming that the unemployment in the country is the highest now in 45 years. "This is Modi's contribution," he said. "Make in India, start up India, sit down India, pakodas," Gandhi said as he mocked the schemes started by the BJP government at the Centre.

4.20 pm: India Today's Speech Analytica on Modi's Azamgarh speech challenging Akhilesh

In 20 minutes, 20 seconds speech Modi took Schemes-9, terrorism-8, poor-6, jativad 6, Majboot/6, Bjp-6, modi-6, mahavilati 5, Maj boor- 5,corruption-4, farmer-4, bhojpuri-4, congress-3, imandar, Pakistan and surgical strike, security, gathbandhan, Yuva , Chowkidar-1 time. Rajiv zero, chaiwala and Dalit didn`t come in the speech.

4.15 pm: Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Gautam Gambhir after Atishi accuses him of distributing casteist notes.

Never imagined Gautam Gambhir to stoop so low. How can women expect safety if people wid such mentality are voted in? Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for u. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against. https://t.co/vcYObWNK6y - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 9, 2019

4.10 pm: Our government prioritised National interest: PM Modi in Azamgarh.

"How were bomb blasts brought under control in all cities after 2014? How have terror activities been restricted only to J&K now? It is because our govt prioritised national interest. We entered Pakistan and attacked terrorists," said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Azamgarh, UP.

4.05 pm: Admiral Arun Prakash slams "the taxi" jibe.

Speaking to India Today, Admiral Arun Prakash said, "I am not defending Rajiv Gandhi, but calling a naval warship a taxi is not acceptable. I will not call it a picnic, having PM on board helps boost morale of the Navy and they also get to know how naval forces work closely."

4.00 pm: AAP Delhi candidate alleges BJP's Gautam Gambhir distributed pamphlets with derogatory remarks against her.

AAP East Delhi LS seat candidate Atishi breaks down during a press conference alleging BJP's Gautam Gambhir of distributing pamphlets with derogatory remarks against her. "They've shown how low they can stoop.Pamphlet states that 'she is very good example of a mixed breed'," she said.

AAP East Delhi LS seat candidate Atishi breaks down during a press conference alleging BJP's Gautam Gambhir of distributing pamphlets with derogatory remarks against her says,"They've shown how low they can stoop.Pamphlet states that 'she is very good example of a mixed breed'." pic.twitter.com/z14MXXh574 - ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019

3.48 pm: "Political power is such that accepts that the public is the biggest, the power to listen to what the public wants to say, the power to solve their problems, the power to listen to criticism, the power to listen to the opposition parties, but forget listening to what you want to say, this Prime Minister doesn't even want to be answerable to you," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said while addressing a rally in Pratapgarh UP.

3.45 pm: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks PM Modi, calls him "coward and weak".

"I have not seen Prime Minister more coward and weak than him in my life. Political power neither comes from big campaigning, nor from showing on TV," said Congress General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said while addressing a rally in Pratapgarh, UP.

3.30pm: AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi said that the BJP has shown how low they can stoop.

AAP East Delhi LS seat candidate Atishi breaks down during a press conference alleging BJP's Gautam Gambhir of distributing pamphlets with derogatory remarks against her says,"They've shown how low they can stoop.Pamphlet states that 'she is very good example of a mixed breed'." pic.twitter.com/z14MXXh574 - ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019

3.15pm: Never seen a bigger coward and a weaker Prime Minister than Modi: Priyanka Gandhi

At a rally in Pratapgarh, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I have never seen a bigger coward and a weaker Prime Minister than him. You don't become a good leader by giving speeches and appearing on TV."

3.00 pm: Polling to be held in 13 polling stations in Tamil Nadu, says state Chief Electoral Officer.

"Re-poll to be held in 13 polling stations in state, where Lok Sabha elections were held on April 18. Re-poll will be conducted on May 19 in 8 polling stations in Dharmapuri, 2 in Theni & 1 each in Cuddalore, Tiruvallur & Erode," Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters.

2.45 pm: Congress leader slams senior advocate HS Phoolka claim of PMO order to "kill" during 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

"Why would Rajiv Gandhi do that? His mother had been killed, he was deeply hurt. Does the BJP act like this? I am really disappointed," said Congress leader Sheila Dikshit on senior advocate HS Phoolka's claims that PMO ordered to 'kill' during 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

Congress leader Sheila Dikshit on senior advocate HS Phoolka's claims that PMO ordered to 'kill' during 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi: Why would Rajiv Gandhi do that? His mother had been killed, he was deeply hurt. Does the BJP act like this? I am really disappointed. pic.twitter.com/mmGpiUgiQ4 - ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019

2.30 pm: "I want to tell the youth & farmers in Sirsa, Narendra Modi made false promises to you, lied to you about Rs 15 lakh, but we promise you will get 3,60,000 in your bank account," says Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a public rally in Sirsa, Haryana.

2.15 pm: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over comments on Rajiv Gandhi.

"If you want to talk about Rajiv Gandhi and me, then please talk with open heart. But, what did you do in the Rafale matter. The promise you made to provide employment to 2 crore youth, you did not fulfill," the congress chief said at a public rally at Sirsa, Haryana.

#WATCH: Rahul Gandhi says in Haryana's Sirsa "Agar aapko Rajiv Gandhi ji aur meri baat karni hai aap zaroor kijiye, dil khol ke kijiye. Magar janta ko samjha dijiye ki aapne Rafale maamle mein kya kiya kya nahi kiy...jo vaada kiya tha 2 cr yuvaon ko rozgar ka wo poora nahi kiya" pic.twitter.com/Ui1dSrqvYs - ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019

1.45 pm: Form MP CM Chouhan takes a swipe at Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi.

"Yesterday Rahul Gandhi had said that even my brother's farm loan has been waived off. In application forms that were presented before Panchayat in Jait, it's written that my brother Rohit hasn't even filled application for farm loan waiver," Chouhan said.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj S Chouhan: Y'day Rahul Gandhi had said that even my brother's farm loan has been waived off. In application forms that were presented before Panchayat in Jait, it's written that my brother Rohit hasn't even filled application for farm loan waiver pic.twitter.com/vvTaZBXO0y - ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019

1.35 pm: Modi seeking votes in name of fake nationalism: Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking votes in name of "fake nationalism" and said he has done nothing in the last five years except jumlebaazi , foreign tours and lectures. Kejriwal in a tweet blamed Modi for doing nothing in the last five years except jumlebaazi, foreign tours and lectures and that is the reason he is seeking votes in make of fake nationalism.

1.20 pm: Union Minister Nitin Gadkariattacks Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

"Security responsibility was withCongress party. How is BJP responsible? Home Minister at that time belonged toCongress. Chandrashekhar government was supported by Congress," Union Ministerand BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said in a rebuttal to Congress leader Ahmed Patelremarks that BJP compromised in dealing with terrorism, citing Jaish-e-MohammedChief Masood Azhar's release during the previous NDA rule.

1.15 pm: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala hits out a PM Modi for his remarks at Congress.

Modiji, Distraction & Fakery is your last resort You have made Indian Air Force jets your own Taxi! You have paid as low as â¹744 for using IAF jets for election trips! Scared of your own sins haunting u, you are shamelessly pointing fingers on others! https://t.co/6VD4ZbJsBQ - Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 9, 2019

"Mr. Modi is scared! He's basically been outmanoeuvred.Frankly,he's not the political force he was made out to be.We've demolished him. Now, he's abusing me.." Do Read CP @RahulGandhi's interview to @thetribunechd's Aditi Tandon (@anshumalini3)https://t.co/FPiXL4bGMWpic.twitter.com/Ac0IwUcXbN - Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 9, 2019

1.13 pm: SC dismisses plea challenging Tamil Nadu (TN) government decision to release 7 convicts who had been jailed in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The apex court said the decision rests with the State Governor. TN Congress had challenged the state government's proposal.

1.08 pm: "Speaking of Maan, Mati and Manush, Didi took the votes of all of you. But what is the position of West Bengal today? The mother is troubled for the safety of her children. Mati, democracy lovers have been painted in red by the blood of innocent citizens, and people are compelled to live in the shadows of Fear," says PM Modi in Purulia West Bengal.

1.05 pm: "Our government has ensured to take forward the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas without asking anyone about their religion or caste," says BJP Chief Amit Shah in UP.

12.58 pm: "But I would also say that if you has showed the guts to slap those colleagues who robbed the poor in the name of Chit fund, you would not have been so scared. If had you had slapped the tollabaaz, then the smear of triple T of Trinamool Tollabaaz tax would not have been labeled on you," says PM Modi in Purulia, West Bengal.

12.54 pm: "The poor could not get treated for the lack of money under the Congress, SP, BSP rule. Modi Ji brought Ayushman Bharat scheme. In just four months, about 24.80 lakh people have been provided free treatment under the scheme. The poor have the right to live," says Amit Shah at a public rally in UP.

12.50 pm: "The way you have risen up against Didi's power here, it has moved Didi's land from under her feet. I assure all of you that each one of the BJP workers is with you, the entire country is with you," says PM Modi in Purulia, West Bengal.

12. 48 pm: "First shock will take off on May 23, and then the collapse of Didi's repressive power would begin. After 23rd May, the Constitution of India will be accounted for by all, the country's democracy will be all accounted for," says PM Modi in Purulia, West Bengal.

12.45 pm: "I have come to assure you that the intruders who have been made a cadre by Didi, TMC will be selectively identified. Those who harass our daughters here, harass our civilised Bengali, will be identified," says PM Modi in Purulia, West Bengal.

12. 42 pm: "They say what Purulia things today, that will become West Bengal's thinking tomorrow. Those who have converted the Republic to the monarchy her are now counting their days," says PM Modi in Purulia, West Bengal.

12.40 pm: In five phases, the country has become frustrated by the vote that the nation has voted for: PM Modi in Purulia, West Bengal.

12.35 pm: "The Modi-Modi slogan of the entire country today is not just an electoral slogan. This slogan is a blessing for Modi Ji of 125 crore Indians. This slogan shows that Modi will again be the prime Minister of the country when the counting of votes takes place on 23rd May," says BJP Chief Amit Shah at a public rally in UP.

12.30 pm: "I am told that Didi has said here that she wants to slap Modi. Didi 'o' Mamata Didi, I call you Didi, respect you, even your slap will become blessing for me, ready to get slapped by you," says PM Modi while addressing a public rally in West Bengal.

12.25 pm: I want to assure you, that the infiltrators that 'didi' and TMC have made their cadres, they will be identified. Those who trouble our daughters and the cultured Bengalis here, they will be identified: PM Narendra Modi in Purulia, West Bengal.

12.20 pm: PM Modi addresses public rally in Purulia, West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally in Purulia, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/tBq1Iy1sL1 - ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019

12.14 pm: SC dismisses sacked BSF jawan's petition, says found no merit in it.

Supreme Court (SC) today dismissed former BSF constable & SP candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav's plea against rejection of his nomination from Varanasi LS constituency. A Bench headed by CJI Gogoi dismissing the plea said, "We don't find any merit to entertain this petition." ANI reported.

12.00 pm: UP Minister claims he was threatened by BSP leader.

UP Minister Upendra Tiwari says he was threatened by BSP leader Satish Chaudhary, brother of former UP minister Ambika Chaudhary, on a phone call, that he & his family will be killed. Police say, "Case registered, investigation underway," ANI reported.

11.45 am: After PM Modi attacked former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for using an Indian naval warship as "personal taxi", Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley sharpened his attack on Congress and lashed out the party today.

"The Kaamdars use India's Naval assets to strike at terror. The Naamdars use them for personal vacations with family and in-laws," he tweeted citing the difference between the ruling BJP and Congress. Modi had attacked Congress for saying he should not refer to India's armed forces as his own while pointing out that the former PM had misused INS Virat as his "personal taxi".

"Rahul Gandhi says the armed forces are no one's personal forces. But the Gandhis used INS Viraat as their personal taxi when Rajiv Gandhi as Prime Minister was on a 10-day holiday. The ship was on duty but was diverted to pick up the Gandhis," Modi had said at an election rally in Delhi on Wednesday. "Rajiv Gandhi's in-laws were also present. Should foreigners have been carried on an Indians warship? Wasn't this playing with India's security?" Modi asked.

The Kaamdars use India's Naval assets to strike at terror. The Naamdars use them for personal vacations with family and in-laws. - Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 9, 2019

11.40 am: SC dismisses petition to debar Rahul Gandhi form fighting Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Supreme Court has dismissed the petition seeking to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to debar Congress President Rahul Gandhi from contesting the Lok Sabha election 2019 and "becoming a Member of Parliament" after he had "voluntarily acquired British nationality," the ANI reported. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, was responding to a plea by Delhi residents Jai Bhagwan Goyal and Chander Prakash Tyagi.

11.35 am: Won't change stance on Kejriwal: BJP Delhi candidate affirms.

"I'll say this today as well.I'll say it again & again. I don't think I said anything wrong. Agar aap gau (cow) ko gau nahi kahoge, chuhe ko chuha nahi kahoge, gadhe ko gadha nahi kahoge, to kya kahoge," BJP South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri on abusing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri on abusing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: I'll say this today as well.I'll say it again & again. I don't think I said anything wrong. Agar aap gau (cow) ko gau nahi kahoge, chuhe ko chuha nahi kahoge, gadhe ko gadha nahi kahoge, to kya kahoge pic.twitter.com/8GsIJezrCT - ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019

11.30 am: BJP leader alleges chaos in Karnataka, says nobody concerned about farmers and people in the state.

"There is utter chaos in Karnataka. There is no governance. With Siddaramaiah wanting to be the CM and HD Kumaraswamy on a temple run praying for his son's electoral victory, nobody is concerned about the farmers and the people of the state," Karnataka BJP leader S Dattatri said.

Karnataka BJP leader, S Dattatri: There is utter chaos in Karnataka. There is no governance. With Siddaramaiah wanting to be the CM and HD Kumaraswamy on a temple run praying for his son's electoral victory, nobody is concerned about the farmers and the people of the state. pic.twitter.com/FgbYnNh96j - ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019

11.15 am: "TMC's anti-democratic ways have angered people. No wonder people are blessing BJP," PM Modi's at Bankura rally.

TMC's anti-democratic ways have angered people. No wonder people are blessing BJP. Watch from Bankura. https://t.co/aSBCOB8vdA - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2019

11.00 am: PM attacks Mamata Banerjee at rally in Bankura , West Bengal.

"When cyclone came in West Bengal, I called 'didi' again & again, but because of her ego, she didn't think it was appropriate to talk to PM.Central Govt wanted to talk with the officers here & help the state, but 'didi' refused to even hold that meeting," says PM Modi.

"Didi is insulting the constitution of this country. She is saying that she is not ready to accept the Country's Prime Minister but she feels proud to accept the Prime Minister of Pakistan as the PM of the country," says PM Modi.

10.45 am: BJP takes a swipe at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

"Didi has motherly affection for intruders and for foreign artists in her heart, but not for our tribal youth, our sons who are doing their doing of protecting the nation," BJP tweeted.

"When our brave sons killed the terrorists in Pakistan at home, Didi demanded to show the bodies of the terrorists. When the entire country was celebrating surgical strike day, the West Bengal government refused to do so: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," the party said.

10.25 am: EC orders repolling in 168 polling stations in West Tripura seat.

The Election Commission (EC) has ordered repolling in 168 polling stations out of total 1,679 in West Tripura constituency on May 12. The poll watchdog declared the voting held in these polling stations on April 11 as "void" as per the reports submitted by the chief electoral officer, special observer, general observers and the returning officer. According to IANS the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) alleged booth rigging, booth capturing, intimidation and attacks by ruling BJP men and demanded fresh polls.

10.18 am: SC directs EC to look into sacked BSF jawan's complaint against his Varanasi nomination rejection by today.

The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday directed the Election Commission (EC) to look into the complaint by sacked BSJ jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose nomination against PM Modi in Varanasi was rejected by the poll watchdog. A bench headed by Chief justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi asked the EC's counsel to seek instructions and apprise by Thursday (today). Yadav had moved the top court, challenging the decision of the Returning Officer (RO) to reject his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, saying it was intended to "give walkover" to PM Modi.

10.10 am: Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Haryana, MP and Delhi today.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will hold three public meetings in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Delhi today. Gandhi will canvass for party candidates in the run up to the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 to the held on May 12.

10.01 am: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address rallies and a road show in UP today

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) will hold two public meetings in Pratapgarh & Jaunpur followed by a road show in Sultanpur in the state todayin the run up to the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019.

9.45 am: BJP attacks Congress, says former PM Rajiv Gandhi ordered Sikh killing in 1984 riots.

"It's on record of Nanavati Commission that probed the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the biggest genocide of India in which the government killed its own citizens, that instructions to kill came directly from the then PM Rajiv Gandhi's office. The country awaits justice for this karma," BJP tweeted.

It's on record of Nanavati Commission that probed the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the biggest genocide of India in which the government killed its own citizens, that instructions to kill came directly from the then PM Rajiv Gandhi's office. The country awaits justice for this karma. pic.twitter.com/UouJo7Pq75 - BJP (@BJP4India) May 9, 2019

9.30 am: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu to continue election campaigning for TMC in Kashipur, WB today.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will continue canvassing for Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state today. He will campaign in Kashipur constituency in the run up to the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 in the state, ANI reported.

9.15 am:PM Modi to address five rallies in WB and UP today, to share NDA's development agenda.

"Will be addressing five rallies today. Looking forward to sharing NDA's development agenda with the people of Bankura, Purulia, Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Prayagraj. Both Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are witnessing great support towards BJP," PM tweeted. He will canvass for the party for the phase 6 Lok Sabha Election 2019.