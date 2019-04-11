Lok Sabha Election 2019: This model polling station offers creche, waiting room facilities

To make sure that the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are conducted in a fair and peaceful manner, stringent measures have been put in place across the country. As 20 states and union territories go to vote on Phase 1 of the General Elections on April 11, authorities across the country are putting their best foot forward to maintain law and order. Amid this, authorities in Nagaland have put up a model polling station in the state's Zunheboto town.

The model polling station offers creche facility, drinking water and is plastic free. There is a waiting room as well. Voters are issued tokens to make use of the facilities. Official spokesperson of the Election Commission of India, Sheyphali Sharan, took to Twitter to share images from the special polling station.

Model polling station in Zunheboto, Nagaland. Voters with tokens in waiting room , creche facility , plastic free, drinking water provided pic.twitter.com/7truXzs8LH - Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) April 11, 2019

Two similar model polling stations have been set up in Andhra Pradesh as well. These polling stations in Kakinada are managed by women including the police force and supervisor. The Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh took to Twitter to share images of the stations.

2 Model polling stations of Kakinada City A/C managing by all women including webcaster, Video grapher, BLOs, Supervisor and police force got ready. #SVEEP#CeoAndhra#VoterAwareness#GoVote#Elections2019pic.twitter.com/rpTnzyiLd0 - Chief Electoral Officer, Andhra Pradesh (@CEOAndhra) April 11, 2019

Nagaland and Andhra Pradesh are two of the 18 states going to the polls on Phase 1 of the General Election 2019. Twenty five parliamentary constituencies in Andhra and 1 in Nagaland are voting today.

