Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Elderly voters participate to celebrate the spirit of democracy

India is voting in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections today and taking part in full force are the country's elderly citizens. In the Phase 2 of the General Elections, 95 parliamentary constituencies across 11 states and 1 Union territory are participating in the 'festival of democracy'.

Centenarian Sargul Bibi from Hailakandi district in South Assam has been casting her vote since 1950s. The 102-year old woman will vote in Karimganj (reserved) Lok Sabha constituency today. Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Keerthi Jalli accompanied by a Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) team went to the residence of the centenarian to extend greetings to her and seek her promise to vote, reported Hindustan Times.

Similarly, 108-year old Dharam Singh casted his vote in Thathri, Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, tweeted Doordarshan News.

#MakeYourMark: 108-year-old Dharam Singh casts his vote in Thathri, Doda district in #JammuAndKashmir



Centenarian Wangkheimayum Bhanu made her mark in the polls by becoming a part of the largest elections on earth, tweeted The Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur.

According to India Today, 107-year old Sumitra Rai, became Sikkim's oldest registered voter to exercise franchise in the Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, CRPF soldiers helped Satya Devi (83-years) in Jammu to cast her vote. The heart-warming video shows the soldiers holding the hands of Devi and walking towards the polling booth.

CRPF women personnel help an elderly lady to enter the polling booth. Gandhinagar, Jammu.



"Dheer Dheere aaiye," the soldier adds. @crpfindiapic.twitter.com/zn9rgn7Q9z â Pooja Shali (@PoojaShali) 11 April 2019

Reportedly, senior citizens in Punjab could be game-changers in the upcoming polls as the capital city has registered a 36 per cent increase in senior citizen voters as compared to the young voters which stands at 33 per cent.

