Lok Sabha elections 2019: Meghalaya to vote on April 11; Congress, BJP fight for 2 seats

The nation is going to vote in the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held from April 11 to May 19. A total of 20 states will be participating in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, including Meghalaya, which will be participating in the festival of democracy.

Meghalaya has two Lok Sabha seats- Shillong and Tura. Notably, Shillong is the capital of Meghalaya. However, both the seats are reserved for the member of Scheduled Tribes in the state.

Meghalaya will vote to elect its two Lok Sabha members on April 11. The hill state will vote in the first phase of the seven phases of general elections, to elect Lok Sabha members from the Shillong and Tura parliamentary constituencies, as announced by the Election Commission. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Congress party is currently holding office for the Shillong seat in Meghalaya while the Tura seat is held by National People's Party (NPP).

Sanbor Shullai is the BJP candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls from Shillong (ST) constituency and Rikman G Momim has been fielded for Tura (ST) constituency.

On the other hand, the Congress party has selected Vincent H Pala to contest from the Shillong (ST) seat and Dr. Mukul M Sangma will be contesting from Tura (ST) seat.

According to election pandits, BJP stands the chance of winning both the seats due to its rigorous campaigning. Congress, however, could bag one seat.

Other states going to poll in the first phase of election include Andhra Pradesh (25 parliamentary constituencies), Uttar Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (7), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Manipur (1), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Odisha (4), Sikkim (1), Tripura (1), West Bengal (2), Andaman (1) and Lakshadweep (1).

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Poll dates, full schedule, voting FAQs, election results, constituencies' details

Also read: Lok Sabha election 2019: UP to vote for 8 seats on April 11; to see triangular contest for total 80 seats