Amit Shah congratulates PM Modi for stellar election victory, terms result as 'mandate against propaganda'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the victory in Lok Sabha elections, describing the result as India's mandate against propaganda.

Amit Shah in his congratulatory message termed the win as a victory for the whole of India. "This win is a victory for the whole of India. The youth of the country is a triumph of the hopes of the poor, the farmer. This grand victory is a triumph of public confidence in Prime Minister Modi Ji's five-year development and strong leadership. I convey my heartfelt greetings to Modiji on behalf of crores of BJP workers," Shah tweeted.

The results trend indicated a TsuNamo wave in the country, with the BJP leading on 335 seats, while the UPA is way behind on 99 Lok Sabha seats. Other regional parties have been limited to 108 seats.

Among the BJP's star leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading by a massive margin in Varanasi, while BJP President Amit Shah is leading by over 3.50 lakh votes from Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Also Read:Lok Sabha Election Results: 'India wins yet again! Together we'll build a strong country', says PM Modi

"The result is India's mandate against propaganda, lies, personal insinuations and baseless politics by the opposition. Today's mandate also shows that the people of India have chosen evolution and nationalism by completely uprooting casteism, familyism and appeasing from the country," he said.

Shah said that Modi's tireless efforts to strengthen the BJP at every booth of the country and the BJP's multi-crore workers who form the Modi government warmly greet the historic victory.

"The people of India bow down to the masses to form the 'Modi Sarkar', a symbol of people-to-people trust and unprecedented growth. Greetings to all fellow countrymen," he added.

Also Read:Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: 'Modi, Modi, Modi!' echoes in BJP offices, loud silence in Congress camp

Following BJP's strong performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, wishes poured in from leaders from across the world. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Prime Minister of Nepal, K P Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe have all congratulated the Prime Minister.

While the final result is yet to be announced, the current trends point that the BJP looked set for a landslide win in the world's biggest general election.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar