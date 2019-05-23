Asansol Election Result 2019: BJP's Babul Supriyo wins against TMC's Moon Moon Sen

The BJP's Babul Supriyo has won Asansol Lok Sabha seat by defeating rival Trinamool Congress' candidate Moon Moon Sen by a huge margin of 1.97 lakh votes. The sitting BJP MP has secured 6.32 lakh votes while celebrity candidate Moon Moon Sen has got 4.35 lakh votes.

Sen is an Indian film actress and is known for her works in Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi and Kannada films.

In 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, the singer-turned-politician won from Asansol seat by a margin of 72,956 votes against his closest opponent Dola Sen of the All India Trinamool Congress.

Asansol, which went to polls in the fourth phase of the elections on April 29, witnessed huge clashes between Trinamool and BJP supporters, in which Babul Supriyo's car was also vandalised outside a polling station.

Also Read:West Bengal Election Result Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee congratulates winners as BJP is poised to return to power

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is making inroads into Mamata Banerjee's home turf West Bengal with leads in 16 seats. The TMC was ahead in 25 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies. The Congress was leading in only one seat.

The BJP had bagged only two constituencies in the 2014 polls. Starting from April 11, 2019, the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal were held in seven phases in 42 Lok Sabha constituencies which saw 466 candidates contesting in the poll fight.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Amit Shah breaks LK Advani's record, wins Gandhinagar seat by more than 5 lakh votes