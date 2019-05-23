Election Results 2019: BJP supporters burst firecrackers, start celebrations as Modi wave floods nation

With counting of votes for 2019 Lok Sabha election underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems set to return to the Centre. Trends so far show the saffron party leading on over 330 seats. While the final results are still hours away, the BJP workers have already started celebrating their probable victory.

BJP cadre gathered at the party headquarters in New Delhi to rejoice on the occasion. Moreover, the party has reportedly called 20,000 workers from all over the nation to join the celebrations in the national capital. Security has been beefed up around BJP's Delhi offices as more workers are expected to arrive here as the day progresses.

Security heightened outside BJP headquarters in Delhi; According to Official trends, BJP is leading on 295 seats. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/5m2gysNq3P â ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Trends show prominent BJP leaders including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh leading with wide margins from their respective seats. The party is leading on all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, all 26 seats in Gujarat, as well as leading in crucial states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar and others.

Preparations have been going on at the BJP Delhi headquarters right after the exit polls predicted a huge victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Most post poll predictions had given almost or more than 300 seats to BJP and allies despite the challenges in the form of Mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh, TMC in West Bengal, Congress in Punjab, regional parties in Southern India, among others.

Festivities were not limited to New Delhi alone, as reports of BJP supporters celebrating their party's lead in Lok Sabha election results 2019 came in from all over the country.

Karnataka: Visuals of celebrations outside BJP office in Bengaluru. #LokSabhaElectionResultspic.twitter.com/EtjrSBDP25 â ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Sushma Swaraj has congratulated PM Modi over his lead from the Varanasi seat. The Prime Minister is leading with a margin of more than 1.44 lakh votes.