Election Results 2019: Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulates PM Modi, says will jointly work for peace

After a host of world leaders congratulated the Prime Minister on the resounding victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, neighbouring Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan also took to Twitter to wish the leader. "I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," said Khan.

This comes after Imran Khan had said a few weeks back that he hopes PM Modi comes to power as it will give peace in the region a chance. "Perhaps if the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)...wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached," he had said arguing that any new power would be fearful of settlement with Pakistan because of right-wing backlash.

Tensions between Pakistan and India flared up after a Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) terrorist killed 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama on February 14. Following outrage at the despicable act, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out airstrikes on February 26 in Pakisatan's Balakot. The following day, there was an aerial dogfight, in which IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan Air Force.

Khan had also said that groups like JeM were being disarmed in a drive to eliminate militancy and that religious schools of these groups were taken under state control.

After the trends started pouring in, it became quite evident that BJP is going to resume power. Following the trends, Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe among others wished the Prime Minister.

