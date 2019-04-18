Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 2: EVM glitches reported in UP, Maharashtra, Assam, Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Ninety-five constituencies are voting today across 11 states and a Union Territory in the country. Early reports from polling constituencies have yet again brought up instances of EVM failure. EVM malfunctions have been reported in several booths including in Agra and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, Balapur in Maharashtra and Silchar in Assam and Tamil Nadu.

Here are some of the EVM failure reports so far:

Uttar Pradesh: According to reports, EVM snags have delayed polling in booth number 201 in Agra and booth number 148 in Mathura. EVM snags were reported at booth number 54 in Fatehpur Sikri constituency.

Maharashtra: Polling at Rithora in Balapur has reportedly been stopped due to EVM glitches. In Beed constituency alone, five places have reported EVM, VVPAT malfunction. The places are Georai, Mazalgaon, Kej, Ashti and Parali.

Assam: At a polling station in Assam's Silchar, the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine was not working. Polling officers had reached the station to fix it.

Assam: Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine not working properly at a polling station in Silchar. Polling officers trying to fix it.

Tamil Nadu: EVM malfunctioning were reported from seven polling booths in Kanyakumari, Madurai and Tirunelveli.

Even in Phase 1 of the General Election, multiple EVM malfunctions were reported from across the country. In fact Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu demanded for re-polls in locations with faulty EVMs. He also estimated that 30 per cent of EVMs were not functioning properly and asked the EC to take immediate action. Omar Abdullah also alleged that the Congress button was not functioning at several booths in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

