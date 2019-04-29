Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4: Clash between TMC workers and security personnel in West Bengal's Asansol

Out of the nine states voting in the Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Election 2019, is Mamata Banerjee's home turf West Bengal. Eight constituencies in the state are going to the polls today. However, as voting started reports of clashes in West Bengal started pouring in.

According to reports clashes erupted between TMC workers and security personnel at polling booth number 199 in Asansol. A TMC polling agent has said that no BJP polling agent was present at the booth.

BJP MP Babul Supriyo's car was also vandalised outside the polling station.

West Bengal: BJP MP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo's car vandalised in Asansol. A TMC polling agent says, there is no BJP polling agent here. pic.twitter.com/kBNmpXCvPD - ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Visuals of clashes between TMC workers and QRF and security personnel outside polling booth number 125 and 129 in Assansol. According to reports, a disagreement erupted between BJP and CPI (M) workers after TMC workers insisted on polling despite the absence of central forces.

#WATCH Clash between TMC workers and QRF and security personnel outside polling booth number 125-129 in Asansol, after disagreement erupted between BJP & CPI(M) workers after TMC workers insisted on polling despite absence of central forces. #WestBengalpic.twitter.com/wmTE97gY4i - ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

According to reports, villagers at Jemua's polling booth numbers 222 and 226 in Asansol said that they were boycotting the elections due to the absence of central forces. Polling has been suspended at the polling stations.

Babul Supriyo, whose car was vandalised, said that he will himself take the central forces to the polling station. "I will myself take the central forces to that polling station. It is very good that people in West Bengal are aware and they want central forces so that they can cast their vote. This is why Mamata Banerjee is scared," he said.

Elections are being held in nine states in 71 constituencies. More than 940 candidates are in the fray for this round. The states that will be voting in this phase are: Maharashtra (17 parliamentary constituencies), Rajasthan (13), Uttar Pradesh (13) and West Bengal (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Odisha (6), Bihar (5), Jharkhand (3), and Jammu and Kashmir (1).

