Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6: Priyanka Gandhi, Sushma Swaraj, Arvind Kejriwal, others cast their votes

Cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted at a polling booth in Gurugram DLF Phase-1 this morning. The Indian cricket team captain was seen standing in a long queue waiting for his turn to vote. Later, after casting vote, Kohli posed with his inked finger.

Kohli had earlier tried voting on 29th April in Mumbai - Phase 4 election, however he could not do it then as it was too late for him to register himself through online procedure. Later, Kohli took to Twitter to announce that he will vote from Gurugram.





Haryana: Team India Captain Virat Kohli after casting his vote at a polling booth in Pinecrest School in Gurugram pic.twitter.com/z3vzJvxWSp â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Over 22 lakh voters will decide the fate of 24 candidates as Gurugram, along with nine other Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana vote today.

In addition to this, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was also spotted, casting his vote at a polling booth in Old Rajinder Nagar.

BJP Candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir casts his vote at a polling booth in Old Rajinder Nagar. He is up against AAP's Atishi and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely pic.twitter.com/uzQZdH7qzN â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Gambhir is debuting in politics by contesting election on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ticket. The cricketer-turned-politician has been pitted against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Atishi from East Delhi constituency.

BJP's controversial candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur was also spotted at a polling booth. Pragya Singh is also making her debut in politics. She is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bombings. Thakur is contesting against Congress Digvijay Singh from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur after casting her vote. Digvijaya Singh is the Congress candidate from the constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/d0Rc2RgwKO â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Former Delhi CM and Congress' candidate from North-East Delhi, Sheila Dikshit was seen with inked finger after casting her vote at a polling booth in Nizamuddin (East).

Delhi: Former Delhi CM and Congress's candidate from North-East Delhi, Sheila Dikshit after casting her vote at a polling booth in Nizamuddin (East). #Phase6#LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/Gog0f9uHB6 â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is seeking a re-election from Guna seat, went early in the morning to exercise his democratic right at a booth in his constituency, after the polling began at 7 am.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan was also queued up outside polling booths.

President Ramnath Kovind also came to cast his vote at a polling booth in Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Delhi: President Ramnath Kovind casts his vote at a polling booth in Rashtrapati Bhawan #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/O14Q2yZQzt â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was spotted at a polling booth in Pandav Nagar, in East Delhi Constituency.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after casting his vote at a polling booth in Pandav Nagar, in East Delhi Constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019#Phase6pic.twitter.com/DoC4bdNuUz â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was seen posing with his inked finger at a polling booth in Karnal.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar casts his vote at a polling booth in Karnal. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/dd0wqIGb6b â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari casts his vote at polling booth number 60 in Yamuna Vihar. He is contesting from North-east Delhi against Congress' Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey.

Delhi BJP Chief & party's candidate from North-East Delhi Manoj Tiwari casts his vote at polling booth number 60 in Yamuna Vihar. He is up against Congress's Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey. #LokSabhaElections2019#Phase6pic.twitter.com/4NWJ8ZO24e â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

AAP Candidate from East Delhi, Atishi came to cast her vote at a polling booth in Kamla Nehru Govt Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Jangpura. She is contesting against BJP's Gautam Gambhir and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely.

AAP Candidate from East Delhi, Atishi after casting her vote at a polling booth in Kamla Nehru Govt Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Jangpura. She is up against BJP's Gautam Gambhir and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely pic.twitter.com/eMJD9NmCqH â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane.

Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane. pic.twitter.com/KH6ngS7GqF â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

After casting vote, Rahul Gandhi said, "The election was fought on key issues including demonetization, farmer problems, Gabbar Singh Tax and corruption in Rafale. Narendra Modi used hatred in the campaign and we used love and I am confident love will win."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came to cast his vote at a polling booth in Civil Lines.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal casts his vote at a polling booth in Civil Lines. #LokSabhaElections2019#Phase6pic.twitter.com/AtVTdUMItm â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was spotted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane.

Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after casting her vote at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane. #LokSabhaElections2019#Phase6pic.twitter.com/OwqUzkY7Lt â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives to cast her vote at a polling booth in Nirman Bhavan.

Delhi: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives to cast her vote at a polling booth in Nirman Bhavan. #Phase6#LokSabhaElection2019pic.twitter.com/1le3Vthj4n â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Cricketer Kapil Dev was spotted at a polling booth with wife Romi and daughter Amiya at a polling booth in DPS Mathura Road.

Delhi: Legendary Cricketer Kapil Dev arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth in DPS Mathura Road along with wife Romi and daughter Amiya #LokSabhaElections2019#Phase6pic.twitter.com/g7SoEKkpEh â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra came to cast their vote at a polling booth in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya at Lodhi Estate.

Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra leave after casting their vote at a polling booth in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya at Lodhi Estate #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/FDL6hHXtsq â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant and Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora were spotted with inked finger after casting vote for 2019 general election today.

Delhi: NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant and Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora after casting their votes. #Phase6#LokSabhaEelctions2019pic.twitter.com/pQgGGaGzo3 â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Polling began today for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls. Over 10.17 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 979 candidates.

