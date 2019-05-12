Lok Sabha election 2019 Phase 6: West Bengal to vote for 8 Lok Sabha seats

As the 2019 Lok Sabha election nears its culmination, eight parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal will go to polls on Sunday. Voters in Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur will cast their ballots in the sixth phase of the 2019 General Election to Lok Sabha.

All the eight seats voting in the sixth phase were won by All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in 2014 Lok Sabha election. Moreover, neither the Bharatiya Janata Party nor Indian Congress was the second party in the lead. Five years back, that position was held by Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), in Tamluk, Kanthi, Jhargram, Bishnupur and Bankura, whereas Communist Party of India (CPI) had put up a fight in Ghatal and Medinipur. In Purulia, it was All India Forward Block that came second in 2014.

From Tamluk, AITC has nominated Dibyendu Adhikari, whereas BJP has fielded Sidharthasankar Naskar. Congress has named Lakshman Chandra Seth its candidate from the seat, whereas CPI(M) has given its ticket to Ibrahim Ali.

In Kanthi, Sisir Kumar Adhikari of AITC will face off against Paritosh Pattanayak of CPI(M), Debashish Samanta of BJP, and Dipak Kumar Das of Congress. From Ghatal, AITC's Deepak Adhikari will contest against Tapan Ganguli of CPI, Bharat Ghosh of BJP, and Khandakar Mohammed Saifullah of Congress.

In Jhargram, a reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes, AITC has fielded Birbaha Soren, against Deblina Hembram of CPI(M), BJP's Kunar Hembram, and Jageswar Hembram of Congress. In Medinipur, the contest will be between AITC's Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Biplab Bhatta of CPI, Dilip Kumar Ghosh of BJP, and Sambhunath Chattapadhyay of Congress.

Coming to Purulia, the ruling AITC has given a ticket to Mriganka Mahato, who face off against Jyotirmay Singh Mahato of BJP and Nepal Mahata of INC. From Bankura, AITC has fielded Subrata Mukherjee, against Amiya Patra of CPI(M) and BJP's Subhas Kumar Sarkar.

From Bishnupur, reserved for Scheduled Castes, AITC has nominated Shyamal Santra, whereas BJP is banking on Saumitra Khan. Congress has fielded Narayan Chandra Khan, whereas Sunil Khan is in the fray from CPI(M).