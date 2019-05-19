Exit Poll Results 2019 Live Updates: Will Modi magic work again? Survey numbers to be out by 6.30 pm

Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2019 Live Updates: Polling for the 17th Lok Sabha Election 2019 will conclude with the end of voting in 59 parliamentary constituencies on Sunday evening. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), media houses can air their exit poll surveys after 6:30 pm. The India Today Group comprising India Today TV, Aaj Tak, and BusinessToday.In will bring you comprehensive coverage on India's General Elections 2019. The sample size for IndiaToday-AxisMyIndia post-poll survey is close to over 8 lakh respondents, which is 20 times bigger than the 2014 exit polls and bigger than any other survey out there. The survey will indicate who's going to rule the country for the next five years. Will the people of India choose Narendra Modi as their leader again or will Rahul Gandhi's Congress wrest the power from the BJP-led NDA, or is it the third front, also called the Mahagathbandhan, which will form the government at the Centre?

5.47 PM: All India Sample Size (742,187)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands 1051

Andhra Pradesh 37887

Arunachal Pradesh 1257

Assam 22745

Bihar 47939

Chandigarh 874

Chhattisgarh 19727

Dadra & Nagar Haveli 352

Daman & Diu 316

Goa 1168

Gujarat 29143

Haryana 12469

Himachal Pradesh 4872

Jammu & Kashmir 9539

Jharkhand 16219

Karnataka 49020

Kerala 31649

Lakshadweep 105

Madhya Pradesh 53265

Maharashtra 61418

Manipur 1601

Meghalaya 2090

Mizoram 637

Nagaland 1822

NCT OF Delhi 8717

Odisha 22213

Puducherry 882

Punjab 18108

Rajasthan 43916

Sikkim 1992

Tamil Nadu 58068

Telangana 23666

Tripura 3062

Uttar Pradesh 94568

Uttarakhand 10154

West Bengal 49676

TOTAL: 74,2187

5.02 PM: How is the contest like in PM Modi's constituency Varanasi? India Today's Rahul Shrivastav gives you the insight.

How is the contest like in PM Modi's constituency Varanasi? India Today @Rahulshrivstv give you the insight on this seat and also state of Uttar Pradesh that will be the key to victory in #LokSabhaElections2019.#IndiaTodayAxisPoll@sardesairajdeep Live https://t.co/4fqxBVUizLpic.twitter.com/RWE39EgmTl - India Today (@IndiaToday) May 19, 2019

4.57 PM: The Election Commission to hold press conference at 5.30 pm.

4.50 PM: "Sample size for IndiaToday-AxisMyIndia will be nearly over 8 lakhs. In 2014, post poll size was 36,000," says India Today's Preeti Chaudhry.

Sample size for @IndiaToday@AxisMyIndia will be nearly 8 lakhs. In 2014, post poll size was 36,000! Tune in 4pm @IndiaToday the mother of all exit polls !! #IndiaTodayAxisPollpic.twitter.com/r2UwdRnGUI - Preeti Choudhry (@PreetiChoudhry) May 19, 2019

4.30 PM: The India Today-My Axis India Exit Poll has surveyed more than seven lakh voters across 542 constituencies in order to capture who India wants to choose in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Elections in one constituency -- Tamil Nadu's Vellore -- were cancelled, bringing down the number of total seats voting in the polls. (India Today)

