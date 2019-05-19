Business Today

Exit Poll Results 2019 Live Updates: Will Modi magic work again? Survey numbers to be out by 6.30 pm

Exit Poll Results 2019: Will the people of India choose Narendra Modi as their leader again or will Rahul Gandhi's Congress wrest the power from the BJP-led NDA, or is it the third front that will form the government at the Centre?

Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2019 Live Updates: Polling for the 17th Lok Sabha Election 2019 will conclude with the end of voting in 59 parliamentary constituencies on Sunday evening. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), media houses can air their exit poll surveys after 6:30 pm. The India Today Group comprising India Today TV, Aaj Tak, and BusinessToday.In will bring you comprehensive coverage on India's General Elections 2019. The sample size for IndiaToday-AxisMyIndia post-poll survey is close to over 8 lakh respondents, which is 20 times bigger than the 2014 exit polls and bigger than any other survey out there. The survey will indicate who's going to rule the country for the next five years. Will the people of India choose Narendra Modi as their leader again or will Rahul Gandhi's Congress wrest the power from the BJP-led NDA, or is it the third front, also called the Mahagathbandhan, which will form the government at the Centre?

Catch all the latest updates on IndiaToday-AxisMyIndia survey 2019 on BusinessToday.In.

5.47 PM: All India Sample Size (742,187)

  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands 1051
  • Andhra Pradesh 37887
  • Arunachal Pradesh 1257
  • Assam 22745
  • Bihar 47939
  • Chandigarh 874
  • Chhattisgarh 19727
  • Dadra & Nagar Haveli 352
  • Daman & Diu 316
  • Goa 1168
  • Gujarat 29143
  • Haryana 12469
  • Himachal Pradesh 4872
  • Jammu & Kashmir 9539
  • Jharkhand 16219
  • Karnataka 49020
  • Kerala 31649
  • Lakshadweep 105
  • Madhya Pradesh 53265
  • Maharashtra 61418
  • Manipur 1601
  • Meghalaya 2090
  • Mizoram 637
  • Nagaland 1822
  • NCT OF Delhi 8717
  • Odisha 22213
  • Puducherry 882
  • Punjab 18108
  • Rajasthan 43916
  • Sikkim 1992
  • Tamil Nadu 58068
  • Telangana 23666
  • Tripura 3062
  • Uttar Pradesh 94568
  • Uttarakhand 10154
  • West Bengal 49676

TOTAL:  74,2187

5.02 PM: How is the contest like in PM Modi's constituency Varanasi? India Today's gives you the insight.

4.57 PM: The Election Commission to hold press conference at 5.30 pm.

4.50 PM: "Sample size for IndiaToday-AxisMyIndia will be nearly over 8 lakhs. In 2014, post poll size was 36,000," says India Today's Preeti Chaudhry.

4.30 PM: The India Today-My Axis India Exit Poll has surveyed more than seven lakh voters across 542 constituencies in order to capture who India wants to choose in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Elections in one constituency -- Tamil Nadu's Vellore -- were cancelled, bringing down the number of total seats voting in the polls. (India Today)

