Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Amit Shah leads in Gandhinagar; Congress' Chavda Chatursinh Javanji trails

BJP President Amit Shah is leading against the Congress candidate Chavda Chatursinh Javanji in Gandhinagar seat, one of the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat, according to the early trends.

Amit Shah, who is contesting his first Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar, is in direct fight with the Congress' C. J. Chavda. Chavda, who is the ex-president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, is a two-time MLA representing Gandhinagar North seat.

Gujarat went for the polling on a single day during the third phase of polling across the country on April 23. The voter turnout was 65.57 per cent, 0.08 per cent higher than last Lok Sabha Election.

The battle for Gandhinagar has shot into limelight in 2019 after the BJP dropped senior leader Lal Krishna Advani from the party's first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The party's central election committee has fielded Shah from Gandhinagar, a seat from where Advani won six times in the past. Advani, a veteran BJP leader, has been fighting elections from Gandhinagar since 1998, a time when Shah used to be his poll manager.

In 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Advani had won from Gandhinagar by a huge margin of 4.83 lakh votes against his closest opponent Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel of Indian National Congress (INC).

Gandhinagar has been a stronghold of the BJP and since 1989 this constituency has been represented by a member of the saffron party. Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee also represented this seat in 1996 but chose to resign it so that he could represent Lucknow in UP.

