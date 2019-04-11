Lok Sabha elections 2019: Nagaland votes today; Congress, NDP, NDPP fight for 4 seats

Nagaland is likely to witness a four-corner contest today for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the first of the seven-phase election in the country.

12,09,613 voters including 5,96,134 women will exercise their franchise at 2,227 polling stations in the northeastern state, as per Nagaland's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Abhijit Sinha.

Four candidates are in the fray for the one seat in Nagaland. The candidates in the fray for the Lok Sabha seat are former Cheif Minister K L Chishi from Congress, sitting MP Tokheho Yepthomi from Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), which is supported by BJP, Hayithung Tungoe from National People's Party (NPP) and M.M Thromwa Konyak of Indian Christian Secular Party (ICSP), who is running as an independent.

Naga People's Front, (NPF) the main opposition party in Nagaland has decided not to file a candidate and plans to back Congress candidate K L Chishi, so a to avoid division of a 'secular' vote. However, 7 of the 27 MLAs of NPF have pledged their support to NDPP candidate.

As per Election Commission, the by-election to Aonglenden Assembly constituency will also be held along with the Lok Sabha polls on April 11.

The current sitting member of parliament of the Nagaland constituency is Shri Neiphiu Rio of NPF

