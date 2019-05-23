Maharashtra election result 2019: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance take massive lead in early trends

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its partner Shiv Sena have taken an early lead in Maharashtra. The BJP-Shiv Sena is set to dish out an encore of their overwhelming victory from the previous General Elections in Maharashtra.

Several notable names from the politically crucial state of Maharashtra contested in the recently concluded General Elections. One of the most significant seats in the state is Nagpur where Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is leading against the Congress' Nana Patole. The Congress candidate Ashok Chavan is trailing behind Prataprao Patil of BJP in Nanded constituency.

Sharad Pawar, a pivotal figure in Maharashtra politics, did not contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, but his daughter, Supriya Sule is contending from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. The sitting MP Supriya Sule is trailing behind BJP candidate Kanchan Kul.

The former Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth is also trailing behind Shiv Sena's Shrirang Barne from Maval Constituency.

Another contest of importance is Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat, which saw Congress' longstanding parliamentarian Milind Deora trailing behind the Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant.

Also Read:Bihar election results 2019: BJP-JDU alliance leading in the state, RJD-Congress face existence threat

The 2019 Lok Sabha election also saw actress Urmila Matondar begin her political innings. Matondar is also trailing behind BJP's Gopal Shetty from Mumbai North seat.

According to the India Today Axis My India exit poll, the alliance is set to win 38-42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. On the other hand, Congress and allies are expected to barely make a dent with 6-10 seats going to them.

Maharashtra sends 48 MPs, the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh, to Lok Sabha. The electorate across the state exercised their right to vote over four phases during the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections between April 11 and April 29.

BJP contested on 25 seats, whereas Shiv Sena fielded its candidates on 23 seats. Congress nominated its contestants on 25 seats, whereas Sharad Pawar-led NCP fought on 19 seats. Three seats were left for other UPA allies - YSP, BVA and Swabhimani Paksha.

Also Read:Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Modi, Sonia Gandhi secure leads; Rahul Gandhi trails from Amethi