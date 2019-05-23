Odisha Lok Sabha election result 2019: Naveen Patnaik's BJD leads in 12 seats, BJP ahead in 9

Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was leading against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in most of Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, early trends showed. Congress on the other hand seems to be losing its grip in the state. BJD is leading in 12 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 9, according to trends.

The state has 21 Lok Sabha constituencies, 20 out of which were won by BJD in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The lone seat for BJP was won by Jual Oram, who went on to become the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs.

Odisha went for the elections for the 146 seats in Legislative Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in four phases, which saw lower voter turnout due to Cyclone Fani.

The state has been a bastion of BJD, which also holds power in the state Legislative Assembly. The state Legislative Assembly results trend showing that Naveen Patnaik is likely to be sworn-in as the Chief Minister for the fifth time. The BJP has struggled to establish itself in Odisha after 2009 - the year Naveen Patnaik broke ties with NDA.

The Naveen Patnaik-led grand old party has not entered any pre-poll alliance with the BJP or Congress, but there are speculations in political arena that BJD might once again return to NDA. Naveen Patnaik has stated that BJD is ready to form a post-poll alliance with anyone willing to fulfill their demands. The warm hospitality extended by the Odisha CM to PM Modi during his visit to assess the situation after Cyclone Fani is being seen as a sign of BJD's inclination towards BJP.

Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput went to election in the first phase of the general polls on April 11 while Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska went to polls in the second phase on April 18.

