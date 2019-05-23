Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: World leaders congratulate PM Modi on thumping poll victory

As the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set for a comfortable win in Lok Sabha election 2019, leaders across the world congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his thumping electoral victory. The wishes started pouring in for PM Modi as soon as the counting trends began to indicate towards BJP winning more than 300 out of a total of 542 Lok Sabha seats.

Here are the messages of some of the world's prominent leaders for Modi:

I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia - Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2019

Congratulations, my friend @Narendramodi, on your impressive election victory! The election results further reaffirm your leadership of the world's largest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between India & Israel. Well done, my friend! ð®ð±ð¤ð®ð³ - Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 23, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates PM @narendramodi on the electoral victory under his leadership pic.twitter.com/uFFlc5GHTC - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) May 23, 2019

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on his historic victory in the Indian general elections. It is a strong affirmation of the Indian people's confidence in the BJP/led government. I look forward to closer and enhanced ties of Maldives-India cooperation. - Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) May 23, 2019

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia. - Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) May 23, 2019

Congratulations on your victory and the peoples re-endorsement of your leadership. Sri Lanka looks forward to continuing the warm and constructive relationship with India in the future.@narendramodi - Maithripala Sirisena (@MaithripalaS) May 23, 2019

I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for landslide election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with you. #PMOIndia - K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) May 23, 2019

From a long standing friend! Russian President Putin has sent a congratulatory message to PM @narendramodi and has confirmed his readiness to work together to build up the full range of bilateral relations and constructive interaction in international affairs. - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) May 23, 2019