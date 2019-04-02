Congress Manifesto 2019 promises big bonanza to jobless youth

Congress party Tuesday released its much anticipated manifesto titled 'Congress will deliver' for Lok Sabha elections 2019. The poll promise document amongst a host of key ideas has focused majorly on the issues of unemployment and job creation.

The biggest takeaways from the manifesto are Congress's flagship scheme NYAY which promises to eliminate poverty by 2030 and the assurance to fill 22 lakh job vacancies within the government in an effort to boost employment.

Also Read: Congress manifesto 2019 promises to rehabilitate MSME sector reeling from demonetisation

Here is how Congress's big poll push document addresses the key issues of unemployment and jobs:-

1. The first and foremost is NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme which Congress President Rahul Gandhi said was "Garibi pe war, saal me 72000 hazar (War on poverty, Rs.72000 per year)". He also said if voted to power, his government would eliminate poverty through the NYAY scheme by 2030.

2. The party has promised to create a new Ministry of Industry, Services and Employment in its bid to underline the link between the growth of the industry and services sectors and rapid creation of jobs.

3. Congress has pledged to fill 22 lakh jobs vacant in government services by 2020 along with a promise of 10 lakh jobs in gram sabhas.

4. The party has vowed to create an estimated 10 lakh new Seva Mitra positions in every gram panchayat and urban local body.

Also Read: 'Karz Maafi to Karz Mukti' : Congress manifesto promises to end Indian farmers' woes, to pitch separate budget

5. The party guarantees to provide a fillip to private sector by rewarding businesses for job creation and employing more women.

6. Congress will launch a 'Water Bodies Restoration Mission' and 'Wasteland Regeneration Mission' aimed at creating 1 crore jobs.

7. The party assures to exempt new businesses from applicable laws and regulations (except Minimum Wages Act and tax laws) for a period of 3 years.

8. It will encourage State Governments to fill their vacancies.

Also Read: Congress manifesto says party won't interfere with RBI's functioning, will respect bank's autonomy

9. The party promises to increase the number of days of employment under MNREGA to 150 days from the existing 100.

10. The party will link the definition of MSME to employment, viz., a business employing 10 persons or less will be 'micro;' between 11 and 100 will be 'small;' and between 101 and 500 will be 'medium.'

Also Read: What's doable in Congress jobs manifesto?