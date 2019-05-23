Election results 2019: BJP juggernaut continues, leads in all 7 seats in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on all 7 seats in Delhi, with its sitting MP from New Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi, making early gains against her rivals -- Congress' Ajay Maken and AAP's Brijesh Goyal.

AAP's Atishi Marlena is trailing from East Delhi, while her rival and BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir is leading from the seat.

Congress has again failed to make any gains in the National Capital as none of its candidates are leading.

The BJP has posed a tough fight for both Congress as well as AAP. BJP's South Delhi candidate, Ramesh Bhiduri, is leading, while both AAP's Raghav Chadha and Congress' Vijender Singh are trailing.

BJP's candidate from Chandni Chowk, Harsh Vardhan, and Manoj Tiwari from North-East Delhi are leading from their respective seats.

Delhi had recorded a voting percentage of 60.34 per cent in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, five per cent less than the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The India Today-My Axis India Exit Poll predicted that BJP was likely to repeat its 2014 performance, winning either all 7 seats, or minimum 6, in the Delhi Lok Sabha elections 2019.

In the run-up to the May 12 polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the election discourse was dominated by nationalism, full statehood, personality cult and slander campaigns as the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress battled it out.

