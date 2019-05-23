Election Results 2019: BJP supporters burst firecrackers, start celebrations as Modi wave floods nation

With counting of votes for 2019 Lok Sabha election underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems set to return to the Centre. Trends so far show the saffron party leading on over 330 seats. While the final results are still hours away, the BJP workers have already started celebrating their probable victory.

BJP cadre gathered at the party headquarters in New Delhi to rejoice on the occasion. Moreover, the party has reportedly called 20,000 workers from all over the nation to join the celebrations in the national capital. Security has been beefed up around BJP's Delhi offices as more workers are expected to arrive here as the day progresses.