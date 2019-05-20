Exit Poll Results 2019: Modi set for 2nd term as poll of polls predicts a BJP victory

As the voting for 2019 Lok Sabha election comes to an end, several agencies have come out with their exit polls, most of them predicting an easy victory for the incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). While Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is expected to report a significant improvement from the 44 seats it had captured during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, it is going to fall short of stopping the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah juggernaut, if the trends in exit polls are to be believed.

Apart from the NDA and UPA, the Mahagathbandhan is another prominent contender in the fight for the 17th Lok Sabha. Longstanding rivals SP and BSP dismissed their differences to form a pre-poll alliance along with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) before the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Although a formidable force in the politically significant Uttar Pradesh, the SP-BSP-RLD alliance isn't expected to achieve much in the rest of the nation.

Coming to what the exit polls say, the India Today-Axis My India poll gives 339-365 seats to the BJP-led NDA. Meanwhile, the Congress-led UPA is expected to bag 77-108 seats. The SP-BSP-RLD combine might secure a victory on 10-16 seats, where others are likely to come on top in 59-79 seats, the exit poll said.

As per the predictions by Today's Chanakya exit poll, the NDA is set to win 350 seats, whereas the UPA might emerge victorious on 95 seats. The Mahagathbandhan will get 13 seats and 84 seats will go to others, as per the exit poll.

The ABP-Nielsen exit poll predicts that the BJP-led NDA will win 277 seats, whereas the Congress-led UPA will get 130 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This exit poll predicts a better outcome for the Mahagathbandhan than the rest at 45 seats. The others are likely to get 90 seats, the ABP-Nielsen exit poll said.

The Times Now-VMR exit poll shows NDA victorious on 306 seats, and gives 132 seats to UPA. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance could emerge victorious on 20 seats, whereas others will get 84 seats, the exit poll said. As per the C-Voter, the NDA is set to win 287 seats, whereas Congress will win 128 seats. The Mahagathbadhan is looking good on 40 seats, and the 87 seats are expected to go to others, the exit poll said. The Jan Ki Baat exit polls showed the NDA emerging victorious on 305 seats, UPA on 124 seats, Mahagathbandhan on 26 seats and others on 87 seats.

