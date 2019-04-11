General Election 2019: Are you a first time voter? Here's all you need to know

The biggest event in India, the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, kicked off today. The elections will be conducted in seven phases across the country, and April 11 is the first phase. A total of 18 states and two union territories will be voting today in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election. Nearly, 1,300 candidates are in fray and crores of voters, which include 8.4 crore first time voters, will decide their fate.

Voting will begin at 7 am and officially end at 6 pm. Voters generally stand in a queue and wait for their turn to cast their votes. Before the polling begins, the polling officer checks the equipment and undertakes a mock polling round and tallies the votes cast in EVMs and checks VVPAT slips.

Here're things you should keep in mind if you are voting for the first time in Lok Sabha Election 2019

Look for your name on the voters list

To check your name in the voters list, visit the Election Commission of India's website and check for your name in the list prepared for the Lok Sabha Elections.

You can dial 1950 (toll-free) for any assistance

A voter helpline has been introduced by the Election Commission of India for the 2019 Lok Sabha Election that will enable voters to get all the required information regarding the elections. Here the voters can ask for their details in the electoral roll, the status of their application.

Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT)

This is the first time all the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will have an attached Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to safeguard your first vote. Also, the EVMs will have the picture of the candidates who are contesting alongside the party symbol.

Voting Process

Voter will enter the booth and meet the First Polling Officer, who will check the name in the electoral roll, verify the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or voter ID card. The voter will then proceed to the Second Polling Officer, who will put an indelible mark on the left forefinger. Meanwhile, the serial number of the voter will be marked in the Register of Votes and the voter will sign or put his/her thumb impression in the Register of Votes.

The EVM will then be switched on the by a polling officer and the voter will move to an covered area where the EVM is kept. The voter will be required to press the button next to the name of their choice of candidate. The voter can then see the name of the candidate for whom he has voted for on the VVPAT machine. The machine's screen will show the vote for a brief seven seconds after which a slip will be printed and dropped in the VVPAT slip collection box.

