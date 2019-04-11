How rich is India's current textile minister Smriti Irani? Find out here!

A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, his BJP rival Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday filed her nomination papers from the same seat, which is considered the pocket borough of Gandhis.

Smriti Irani, textile minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, also participated in a road show before the nomination which featured thousands of party workers. Irani, who was joined by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, took the same route to file her nomination as Rahul Gandhi did yesterday.

Irani declared personal assets worth Rs 4.71 crore in the affidavit she filed before the Amethi District Magistrate. In her affidavit, Irani has declared movable property worth over Rs 1.75 crore, whereas immovable assets of Rs 2.96 crore, which include an agricultural land valued at over Rs 1.45 crore and a residential building of Rs 1.50 crore.

The movable assets consist of cash in hand about Rs 6.24 lakh and Rs 89 lakh in bank accounts till March 31, 2019. The former model and television actress had declared NSS investments of Rs 18 lakh and other investments worth Rs 1.05 lakh, as per her affidavit.

Irani, who is contesting against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, owns jewellery worth Rs 21 lakh and has vehicles valued at Rs 13.14 lakh as declared in her affidavit. She mentioned in her affidavit that there is no FIR or government dues pending against her.

As per Irani's affidavit, her husband Zubin has movable property worth more than Rs 1.69 crore vis-a-vis Rs 2.25 crore in the year 2014. His immovable property declined to Rs 2.97 crore in March 2019, from Rs 2.89 crore in 2014.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has declared assets worth over 15.88 crore, which include movable assets to the tune of Rs 5.80 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 10.08 crore. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Rahul defeated Smriti Irani by over one lakh votes.

The UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi also filed her nomination from Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh today. She has declared personal assets worth Rs 11.81 crore in the affidavit versus Rs 9.28 crore in 2014.

Amethi will be voting on May 6 in the fifth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh has four assembly segments - Tiloi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur (reserved) in Amethi district and Salon (reserved) in Raebareli.

