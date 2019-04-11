How rich is Sonia Gandhi? Find out here!

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi declared personal assets worth Rs 11.81 crore in the affidavit she filed Thursday before Rae Bareli District Magistrate. She had declared total assets worth Rs 9.28 crore in 2014.

Gandhi's movable assets include Rs 60,000 cash in hand, bank deposits worth Rs 16.6 lakh, Rs 1.9 lakh in shares and Rs 24 lakh worth of investments in mutual funds.

The UPA chairperson declared her NSS investments, postal savings and insurance worth Rs 72.25 lakh and tax free bonds valued at Rs 28.53 lakh.

Interestingly, she has given a loan of Rs 5 lakh to her son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, which was Rs 9 lakh in 2014.

She has a total of movable assets worth Rs 4.29 crore as compared to Rs 2.81 crore in 2014, while the total worth of her immovable assets is Rs 7.52 crore vis-a-vis Rs 6.47 crore in the year 2014, which include 3.28 acre agricultural land valued at Rs 7.29 crore in Deramandi and Sultanpur in Delhi. She also has an inherited property in Itlay worth Rs. 23.2 lakh.

Gandhi has one criminal case against her filed by BJP MP from Rajya Sabha Subrmanian Swamy.

She doesn't own any car, according to the document, and has declared an income of Rs 9.6 lakh in her Income Tax Return (ITR) filed in FY18, a stark fall as compared to Rs 87 lakh income shown in her ITR form in FY17.

Gandhi owns 1.2 kg gold valued at Rs 24.2 lakh and 88 kg silver worth Rs. 35.7 lakh as declared in her affidavit. She has no liability and no pending government dues as per her affidavit.

The UPA Chairperson filed her nomination from Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh (UP) today. She also performed an elaborate 'havan' at the Congress Central office in Rae Bareli earlier in the day.

The Lok Sabha election for the Rae Bareli consituency will be held in the sixth phase on May 6. Gandhi is contesting against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh, who left Congress party last year. She has won the seat five times - in 2004, 2006 (bypolls), 2009 and 2014.

