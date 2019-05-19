Lok Sabha election 2019 exit poll: Watch LIVE streaming of exit poll on India Today at 4 pm today

The 7th and the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election is currently underway. Polling began for 59 Lok Sabha seats today which will decide the fate of 918 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is looking to retain the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh. Over 10.01 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. The Election Commission has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations and has deployed security personnel to ensure smooth and peaceful polls.

After a 39-day long political battle, votes polled in 542 Lok Sabha constituencies will be counted on May 23. The result will seal the fate of Indian politics and decide the next Prime Minister of India (Elections in one constituency -- Tamil Nadu's Vellore -- were cancelled, bringing down the number of total seats voting in the polls) .

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7 Voting LIVE: 9.08% voting percentage till 9am; bombing in Bengal's Mathurapur

However, before the final result of 2019 general election is declared, the exit polls will surely give early clues about the final outcome regarding who may or may not win.

On Sunday May 17, as the polling for Phase 7, comprising the remaining 59 constituencies out of 543 will conclude, the exit poll results of 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be televised LIVE on India Today. The exit poll will give voters a brief idea as to whether Narendra Modi will continue living at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. You can watch the exit poll results on India Today from 4 PM onwards today with star-anchors Rajdeep Sardesai and Rahul Kanwal.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 7 voting today; FAQs, voting for 59 seats

The India Today Exit Poll has been conducted by Axis My India, a pollster with a solid track record of predicting the India voter's mood. Over 7 lakh plus voters will be surveyed across 542 constituency with 95 per cent accuracy record.

Coverage of the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll findings will continue until counting day, that is May 23. The counting will begin by 8 am on 23rd May. India Today will bring you the findings of the exit poll, voter analysis and the mood across India.

So log on to IndiaToday.in on May 19 for live coverage of the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Poll dates, full schedule, voting phase7 FAQs, election results, constituencies' detail