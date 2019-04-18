Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 2: J&K to vote for Srinagar, Udhampur constituencies

A total of 13 states will go to the polls today, which will be conducted across 97 constituencies in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. One of the states that will go to the polls on Thursday is Jammu and Kashmir. State of Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President's rule after Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition broke down as the 25-member BJP in the state withdrew its support. The 87-member state assembly was dissolved on November 21, 2018.

The second phase of polling in the state of Jammu and Kashmir will involve two constituenciesSrinagar and Udhampur - with twelve candidates each. The phase one of the elections in the state were held in Baramulla and Jammu on April 11. Tight security measures are being implemented to enable as much voter turnout as possible in the restive state.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 2 constituencies

Two constituencies - Srinagar and Udhampur - will be voting from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The districts that will be covered in the two constituencies are - Ganderbal, Srinagar and Budgam in Srinagar and Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur and Kathua in Udhampur. Both the constituencies in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections belong to the general category. Over 4,000 polling stations have been set up for the second phase of the elections in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the Chief Electoral Officer's website, there are over 29 lakh general electors in the two constituencies, out of which nearly 15.5 lakh are general male electors, over 14 lakh general female electors and 69 third gender electors. In addition to this, there are over 21 thousand service electors and 16.5 thousand persons with disabilities (PWD) electors in Phase II. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, there were over 26.5 lakh electors in these two constituencies. The number has now increased by nearly 2.84 lakh electors.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 2 candidates

A total of 12 candidates, including BJP's Jitendra Singh and Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, will battle for Udhampur constituency in Jammu and Kashmir which goes to polls on April 18. Harsh Dev Singh of J&K National Panthers Party and Lal Singh of recently floated 'Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan' are also contesting from Udhampur.

On the other hand, there is a triangular contest between Farooq Abdullah (NC), Irfan Ansari (Peoples Conference) and Agha Mohsin (PDP) in Srinagar.

