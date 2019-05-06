Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5 LIVE updates: 'Didi doesn't want poor to benefit from Ayushman Bharat,' said PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 5 is underway today. Seven states are conducting polls across 51 constituencies. The states that are going to the polls today are: Uttar Pradesh (14 constituencies), Rajasthan (12), Madhya Pradesh (7), West Bengal (7), Bihar (5), Jharkhand (4) and Jammu and Kashmir (2). There are two more phases left before the general elections are concluded on May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Rathore are some of the key candidates in Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Meanwhile, at a rally in West Bengal's Tamluk, PM Modi criticised CM Mamata Banerjee and called her arrogant. He said that he reached out to her for Cyclone Fani disaster relief but she did not respond. The Prime Minister also said that Mamata Banerjee failed to comment on the much-talked about Masood Azhar, who was designated a global terrorist by the UN recently. Following this rally, the PM addressed a rally in Jhargram and said that Mamata Banerjee does not want the poor to benefit from the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

7:10pm: 57.86% voter turnout recorded in Bihar (five Lok Sabha constituencies) in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, till 6pm, as per ANI report.

7:05pm: Visuals from Jaipur where voting concluded for phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

7:00pm: EC seeks report over attack on BJP candidate Arjun Singh by TMC in West Bengal.

The Election Commission has reportedly sought a report from the administration on the alleged attack of BJP candidate, Arjun Singh by Trinamul Congress activists at Mohanpur under Barrackpore Parliamentary Seat.

6:50pm: Visuals from Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh where voting concluded for phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

6:40pm: Congress has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reported remarks on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

6:00pm: Voter turnout till 5PM:

Voting underway in 51* parliamentary constituencies in #Phase5 of ongoing #LokSabhaElections2019



Voter turnout at 5 PM pic.twitter.com/zJ0Nn46Otr PIB India (@PIB_India) May 6, 2019

5:50pm: Dinesh Pratap Singh, the BJP candidate against the Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi, has reportedly touched feet of RaeBareli Congress in-charge K L Sharma.

5:40pm: Due to cyclone Fani, ECI has extend the completion of the elections on Patkura assembly constituency of Odisha for 60 days. Earlier, ECI had appointed 19th May as the date of poll for Patkura Assembly Constituency after the demise of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla.

5:30pm: Polling percentage recorded till 4 PM: Bihar: 44.08%, Rajasthan: 50.44%, West Bengal: 63.57%, Jharkhand: 58.07%, Uttar Pradesh: 44.89%, Jammu and Kashmir: 15.51%.

5:15pm: Om Prakash Rajbhar, a member and president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, has said that he had resigned as a cabinet minister from Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in UP on April 13 over seat sharing arrangement but it's yet to be accepted.

OP Rajbhar: Had resigned on 13th night from post of state min; when they (BJP) said that you contest on our symbol, I told them we'll fight on our symbol & that we'll fight on 1 seat. But they didn't agree to that either. Didn't accept resignation; have filed a complaint with EC. pic.twitter.com/A7Z0MysNNL ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2019

5:00pm: Specially-abled Nidhi cast her vote using her foot at a polling booth in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh: Specially-abled Nidhi cast her vote using her foot at a polling booth in Narsinghpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase5 pic.twitter.com/4B7JQAlWLn ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

4:45pm: 53.84% polling percentage recorded in Madhya Pradesh (7 seats), till 4pm, ANI has reported.

4:40pm: "Every poor of West Bengal is rest assured the Chowkidar will identify infiltrators and control infiltration in the country. Due to their politics, TMC govt is depriving farmers and the poor of their right. It's indicative of their corrupt mentality," PM Modi said at a rally today.

4:35pm: ITBP personnel securing polling booths in Chhapra.

4:29pm: Visuals from a polling booth in Chhapra.

Voters standing in the queue to cast their votes, at a polling booth, during the #Phase5 of #GeneralElections2019, at Chhapra, Bihar pic.twitter.com/tnnKNTBSul PIB India (@PIB_India) May 6, 2019

4:23pm: "The Modi government launched 133 schemes in the last 5 years for the poor, farmers, underprivileged, Dalits, women and the youth," said Amit Shah in Bihar's Siwan.

4:20pm: "On the day of voting, Rahul Gandhi betrayed the people of Amethi once again. I didn't think he would get so arrogant that he would not show up on the day of polls. What was the need of such humiliation to the people of Amethi?" said Smriti Irani.

4:15pm: Voters in Chhapra.

Voters standing in the queue to cast their votes, at a polling booth, during the #Phase5 of #GeneralElections2019, at Chhapra, Bihar pic.twitter.com/fVQR731ExP PIB India (@PIB_India) May 6, 2019

4:11pm: Specially-abled voters cast their votes in Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

4:06pm: AAP's East Delhi Candidate Aatishi's complaint against BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir for allegedly having two voter ID cards - Delhi's Tis Hazari Court reserves the order in summoning of records and documents from the state election commission. Court to pass the order on 13th May.

3:59pm: Visuals from all across the country.

"How far that little candle throws his beams!

So shines a good deed in a weary world" - WS



PIB's #PhotoDivision photographers fanned out to all corners of the country to capture the action during polling in #LokSabhaElections2019

Here are some of the memorable pics from #Phase5 pic.twitter.com/v9FpGRLZIN Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) May 6, 2019

3:54pm: BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee's car vandalised in Shiva-Chandi of Hooghly.

3:44pm: Voting queue in Leh.

Voters standing in the queue to cast their votes, at a polling booth, during the #Phase5 of #GeneralElections2019 at Shey village, in Leh district, Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/t1CxbIXwhq PIB India (@PIB_India) May 6, 2019

3:40pm: All states voter turnout.

Voting underway in 51* parliamentary constituencies in #Phase5 of ongoing #LokSabhaElections2019



Voter turnout at 3 PM pic.twitter.com/7IMnZb9C59 PIB India (@PIB_India) May 6, 2019

3:35pm: Voter turnout till 3pm was 50.32%.

Interim turnout data from the States in which polling is being held today in #Phase5 of #LokSabhaElections2019. #GotInked (Updated till 3pm) pic.twitter.com/mF4jjjO3iF Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 6, 2019

3:31pm: MSD spotted at a polling booth!

3:25pm: Decorated polling booth in Bihar.

3:24pm: Election Commission of India has given relaxation in Model Code of Conduct in Maharashtra and has allowed state govt to carry out drought relief work.

3:20pm: Voters in Anantnag.

Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmiri Pandits cast their votes at a Special Polling Station in Udhampur, for Anantnag parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/PsdShLAEYd ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

3:14pm: Did you know?

3:10pm: Visuals from Leh.

3:05pm: Visuals from Rahul Gandhi's rally at Bhiwani-Mahendragarh.

3:00pm: "We have made strict law against human trafficking. There is a provision of capital punishment for heinous crimes like rape. But TMC is not able to implement the law in West Bengal," said PM Modi in Jhargram.

2:57pm: Visuals from Ayodhya.

In the holy city of Ayodhya, enthusiastic voters are coming on booths in large number. Lady voters are seen in festive mood. Some pics. pic.twitter.com/ymwzyoyyYD PIB in Uttar Pradesh (@PibLucknow) May 6, 2019

2:55pm: At a rally in Jhargram, PM Modi said, "Didi, why do you hate the poor so much? Why is she depriving them of free healthcare service under Ayushman Bharat?"

2:45pm: "Shree Ram is our inspiration, pledge and therefore, we believe in nationalism," said PM Modi in Jhargram.

2:39pm: PM Narendra Modi has reached Jhargram, West Bengal to attend a election rally.

LIVE : PM Shri @narendramodi is addressing a public meeting in Jhargram, West Bengal. https://t.co/XAs8HNAwJz #HarBoothParModi BJP (@BJP4India) May 6, 2019

2:31pm: In every state, every part of the nation where I went, everywhere there is the chant of 'Modi-Modi'. This chant is the sign that Modi ji is going to become the Prime Minister once again on May 23, Amit Shah said during his rally in Bettiah.

2:30pm: Former India cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni casts his vote at a polling booth in Ranchi.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni casts his vote at a polling booth in Jawahar Vidya Mandir in Ranchi, Jharkhand. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/3oZx3YwAL5 ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

2:26pm: Sahara chief Subrata Roy casts his vote at a polling booth in Lucknow.

Sahara chief Subrata Roy casts his vote at a polling booth in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/d4VjVsIGsL ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2019

2:26pm: PM Modi has secret ties with Pakistan, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. On AAP leaders defecting to BJP, Kejriwal said that the money from Rafale scam is being used for horse-trading.

2:24pm: BJP president Amit Shah is addressing a rally in Bettiah, Bihar.

2:17pm: ITBP officials help elderly voters to reach the poling stations.

Helping old citizens to reach to the polling stations.



ITBP personnel securing various polling booths in Howrah Rural, West Bengal#LokSabhaEelctions2019 #VotingRound5 #Phase5 pic.twitter.com/B5IOF0PPTq ITBP (@ITBP_official) May 6, 2019

2:10pm: "Narendra Modi the boxer was supposed to fight unemployment,farmer problems,corruption etc but he instead turned around & punched his coach Advani ji,his team Gadkari ji Jaitley ji, then went into crowd and punched small traders and farmers," Congress president Rahul Gandhi said during an election rally in Bhiwani, Haryana.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi in Bhiwani,Haryana: Narendra Modi the boxer was supposed to fight unemployment,farmer problems,corruption etc but he instead turned around & punched his coach Advani ji,his team Gadkari ji Jaitley ji, then went into crowd and punched small traders and farmers pic.twitter.com/jiJAmVxqzO ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

2:07pm: Voters who got inked!

2:05pm: Paalki with "Voter is King" inscribed has been deployed to carry PwD voters.

#JnK: In order to carry the PwD/aged voters where the PS are not connected to roads, Paalki with the theme of "Voter is King" has been designed to ensure "no voter to be left behind" 51.3 percent voter turnout reported till 1 pm in Kargil District#Report: Anayat Ali pic.twitter.com/UMzkwAi8OQ All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 6, 2019

2:00pm: Polling in Howrah.

A polling official administering indelible ink to a senior citizen voter, at a polling booth, during the#Phase5 of #GeneralElections2019 in Jagacha, Howrah constituency, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/2XF0L8tePw PIB India (@PIB_India) May 6, 2019

1:55pm: An elderly voter in Howrah.

An elderly woman voter showing mark of indelible ink after casting her vote, at a polling booth, during the #Phase5 of #General Elections2019 in Jagacha, Howrah constituency, #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/RztpQ37opr PIB India (@PIB_India) May 6, 2019

1:52pm: "We stand in solidarity with Odisha. I commend the people of Odisha and fishermen who paid heed to government's warnings on cyclone," said PM Modi.

We stand in solidarity with Odisha. I commend the people of Odisha & fishermen who paid heed to govt's warnings on cyclone.



Man, machinery and money, all kind of assistance will be provided and additional Rs 1,000 crore will be released by the centre: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/9CgDnpF82I BJP (@BJP4India) May 6, 2019

1:48pm: Mamata Banerjee responds to PM Modi's jibe, "Ex PM Modi has said something about me...he has apparently said Didi only does politics and nothing else ..I want to ask him where was he when people in these areas were in trouble...backward areas like Lalgarh...how many times have you come here? We have solved the Maoist problem here...now during polls you come...last time during floods I went twice to meet you and demanded assistance and you did not give a penny. Now whatever has happened the state government is capable of handling it ourselves. We don't need you. How can you support...you are an expiry PM. And why should I meet you? How dare you try to hold meeting with the State Chief Secretary? They report to the CM and not PM."

1:44pm: Rebel AAP MLA Devinder Kumar Sehrawat joined Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel.

1:41pm: All voter turnout till 1:00pm.

Voting underway in 51* parliamentary constituencies in #Phase5 of ongoing #LokSabhaElections2019



Voter turnout at 1 PM pic.twitter.com/lTP6OFZYeF PIB India (@PIB_India) May 6, 2019

1:38pm: At a rally in Gurugram, Rahul Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi the boxer was supposed to fight unemployment, farmer problems, corruption and so on but instead he turned around and punched his coach Advani ji, his team Gadkari ji-Jaitley ji, and then went into the crowd and punched small traders and farmers."

1:35pm: Mamata attacks PM Modi, "PM is depriving the people of West Bengal. The Chief Secretary works on the instruction of the Chief Minister and not on PM. What you have done in 5 years? Reply that first."

1:32pm: TMC candidate from Howrah LS Prasun Banerjee alleges that he has been beaten up by central forces.

1:30pm: Voting percentage till 1:00pm is 31.29%. Bihar 24.49%, Jammu and Kashmir 6.54%, Rajasthan 33.82%, Madhya Pradesh 31.46%, Uttar Pradesh 26.53%, West Bengal 39.55% and Jharkhand 37.24%.

1:28pm: PM Modi said at a rally in West Bengal, "Your one vote will pressurize Didi. Your one vote will show dynastic parties, Leftist and a tyrannical govt their right place. Your one vote will bring back the pride of Haldia."

1:25pm: "You have given opportunity to dynasty, Leftist and a govt that suppresses people. Give one opportunity to a party that is committed to the development," said PM Modi in West Bengal.

1:20pm: PM Modi said at a rally in Tamluk, "In West Bengal, people have to to pay Trinmool Tolabazi Tax. No one dared to challenge this tax and it only emboldened TMC. But now it won't last long in Bengal."

1:15pm: "People who say Jai Shri Ram in Bengal are put behind the bars," said PM Modi in West Bengal.

1:13pm: Visuals from a polling booth.

1:12pm: "Didi is so frustrated these days that she doesnt even want to talk or hear about god. Situation is such that Didi is arresting and jailing those who are chanting 'Jai Sri Ram'," said PM Modi in West Bengal.

1:10pm: "Recently, Pakistan sponsored Masood Azhar was designated a global terrorist by the United Nation. It's a huge victory of India against the terrorist. It's a matter of pride for the country however, Didi failed to comment on this topic," said PM Modi in West Bengal's Tamluk.

1:06pm: PM Modi, West Bengal: "We stand with people in these tough times and my thoughts are with the people who lost their near and dear due to cyclone."

1:00pm: PM Modi, at a rally in West Bengal said, "Speedbreaker didi has tried to play politics even on Cyclone Fani. I tried to get in touch with Mamata didi but her arrogance is such that she refused to talk to me, I tried again but she did not get in touch."

12:55pm: Six unaccounted political agents were found in a couple of polling booths in West Bengal. When asked, they were not able to answer which party they belonged to. They also had no ID cards.

12:50pm: Former cricketer RP Singh casts his vote.

12:48pm: In Rajasthan, 109-year-old voter comes to cast her vote.

12:45pm: Amit Shah said at a rally in Madhubani, "Gathbandhan (alliance) government cannot keep the country safe. Under Lalu and Rabri, there was jungle raj in Bihar. After Nitish ji and Sushil Modi came to Bihar, it has finally moved towards development."

12:42pm: PM Modi will address three rallies today - Haldia, Jhargram in West Bengal and Chaibasa in Jharkhand.

12:40pm: "Omar Abdullah said that there must be another Prime Minister in Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi and company, pay heed. As long as there's life in the BJP workers, no one can separate Kashmir from India," said Amit Shah in Madhubani.

12:33pm: At a rally in Madhubani, Bihar, BJP chief Amit Shah said, "The central government has established IIT, IIM, NIFT, AIIMS, medical college, gas pipeline as well as many developmental projects in Bihar."

12:30pm: Actor Ashutosh Rana after casting his vote in Gadarwara.

Narsinghpur: Actor Ashutosh Rana after casting his vote at polling booth number 105 in Gadarwara. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Pzjeo7aKqI ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

12:29pm: SC stays speakers' notice sent to 3 rebel AIADMK MLAs. Last week speaker issued a notice to three AIADMK MLAs on the recommendation of the ADMK whip Rajendran citing anti-party activities.

12:25pm: #NoVoterToBeLeftBehind

12:20pm: Phase 5 polling in Leh.

12:10pm: Cyclone Fani: PM Modi said that the government had earlier released Rs 381 crore and will release Rs 1,000 crore now.

PM @narendramodi: Govt of India had announced Rs 381 crore earlier, and an additional Rs 1000 crore will be released #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/xq7CcHqy19 Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) May 6, 2019

12:00pm: Voter turnout till 12 pm is 27.12%. West Bengal has recorded the highest among the 7 states with 33.57%. Jammu and Kashmir is the lowest with 6.09%.

11:55am: EC has removed the presiding officer of Booth Number 110 of Nashkarpur village under Talpur anchal of Tarakeshwar, following an incident where a Trinamool local leader Maharaja Nag accompanied a voter up to the EVM and pressed the button instead of the voter. The incident happened in Arambagh Lok Sabha seat.

11:50am: Supreme Court stayed disqualification proceedings initiated by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker against three AIADMK MLAs for supporting TTV Dhinakaran. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice to the Speaker and sought his response: ANI.

11:45am: In Rajasthan, 102-year-old voter cast her vote.

11:40am: Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that dissents within EC proceedings should be disclosed. He is appearing for Congress Lok Sabha MP Sushmita Dev who had filed a petition in the SC over alleged poll code violations by PMModi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

11:37am: Dismissed BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav approaches Supreme Court challenging rejection of his nomination as Samajwadi Party candidate from Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency. Advocate Prashant Bhushan is appearing for Yadav: ANI.

11:33am: Visuals from polling booths in Ladakh.

11:25am: Visuals from Howrah.

Polling at full swing in a booth at Vivekananda

colony, under Howrah Constituency, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/hdYt48yZfe Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) May 6, 2019

11:20am: A man in Chhatarpur arrives to vote, after his father's last rites earlier today.

Madhya Pradesh: A man in Chhatarpur arrives to vote, after his father's last rites earlier today. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase5 pic.twitter.com/99YoCEJ7Ch ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

11:16am: An estimated voter turnout of 21.11% recorded till 11am.

11:10am: Phase 5 in a nutshell.

As polling for #Phase5 of #GeneralElections2019 begins, here's what is at stake today



Graphics courtesy : KBK#LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/x2GO3FU4En PIB India (@PIB_India) May 6, 2019

11:00am: Supreme Court will hear Congress' petition challenging Election Commission's decision of giving clean chit to PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah in a hate speech complaint on May 8.

10:50am: INDIA TODAY impact: After watching India Today's special show Marked for Death, BJP Telangana president K Laxman says, "India Today' s coverage enlightened not only people of Telangana but also people from across the country. I am convinced after watching the show that this goes beyong a software glitch. We will organise meeting with parents in all district for 2days and then meet Rajnath Singh and president of India in order to demand a judicial probe."

10:40am: Till 10:00am, the voter turnout was 12.65%. J&K is the lowest with 1.36%.

10:28am: Smriti Irani complains to ECI, alleging booth capturing by Congress.

10:26am: EVM machine vandalised at a polling booth in Chhapra, Bihar. One Ranjit Paswan has been arrested.

Bihar: One Ranjit Paswan arrested on charges of vandalizing an EVM machine at polling booth number 131 in Chhapra. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/0mqrXc4mjT ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

10:24am: Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting at Bhiwani-Mahendragarh in Haryana.

10:23am: A video on how to vote.

10:21am: Smriti Irani alleges Congress of booth capturing. "I have tweeted an alert to ECI and I hope they take some action. People of the country have to decide whether this kind of politics of Rahul Gandhi should be punished or not."

10:18am: Specially-abled voters cast their votes.

10:15am: Visuals from polling booths in Leh.

More glimpses of polling in District Leh pic.twitter.com/jnB29tXa29 Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) May 6, 2019

10:05am: Home Minister and Lucknow BJP candidate Rajnath Singh said, "The Mahagatbandhan is no challenge for BJP here. I don't want to comment on her (SP-BSP-RLD candidate Poonam Sinha), as I believe elections are not about individuals but about issues."

10:00am: Congress files complaint against PM Modi over violation of Model Code of Conduct. This complaint comes a day after Modi attacked former PM Rajiv Gandhi at a rally in Uttar Pradesh. Modi called Gandhi "bhrastachari number 1".

9:51am: Visuals from Hajipur.

9:48am: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Hazaribagh, Jayant Sinha arrives at a polling booth to cast his vote. Sinha is contesting against Congress' Gopal Sahu.

Jharkhand: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Hazaribagh, Jayant Sinha arrives at a polling booth to cast his vote. Sinha is contesting against Congress' Gopal Sahu & CPI's Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta from the constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/o7tsnfiw9F ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

9:43am: Voter turnout till 9 am is 11.68%, according to ECI spokesperson. Highest is in Jharkhand with 13.46% and the lowest is in Jammu and Kashmir with 0.80%.

Voting underway in 51* parliamentary constituencies in the 5th phase of ongoing Loksabha general elections 2019. pic.twitter.com/b7Bfk1Bd4o Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) May 6, 2019

9:40am: Jharkhand sees 13.46% voting till 9am.

9:37am: Voters in Barabanki.

9:30am: A man arrives with his 105-year-old mother to cast vote in Hazaribagh.

Jharkhand: A man arrived with his 105-year-old mother to cast votes at polling booth number 450 in Hazaribagh. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/PGTF49ztlw ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

9:22am: Visuals from Adarsh Matdan Kendra in Jaipur.

All decked up!

Adarsh Matdan kendra, Kishanpol, Jaipur all set to welcome their voters!#LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/UPKwzl0qyK Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 6, 2019

9:16am: "A person died as he was denied treatment at a hospital where Rahul Gandhi is trustee in Amethi just because he had Ayushman Bharat card. This family is so disgusting that they are ready to sacrifice the life of an innocent just for politics," said Smriti Irani. Irani is facing Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi today.

9:09am: Polling percentage in Bihar is 3.86% so far.

9:04am: Visuals from polling booth in Ranchi.

Jharkhand: Visuals from a polling booth in St.Anne's Girls High School in Ranchi. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/KrJlB4PA6T ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

9:02am: "I was attacked by TMC goons who have been brought from outside. Those people were scaring away our voters. I am injured," said BJP candidate from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh.

West Bengal: Arjun Singh, BJP candidate from Barrackpore alleges that he was attacked by TMC workers, says,"I was attacked by TMC goons who have been brought from outside. Those people were scaring away our voters. I am injured." pic.twitter.com/lWXY3mbbZZ ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

8:57am: According to reports, there has been a grenade blast in a polling booth in Pulwama's Rohmu. No injuries have been reported so far.

8:45am: Polling disrupted at some places due to EVM malfunction in Amethi. Polling disrupted at Booth Number 380, Ramganj, Booth Number 28, Musafirkhana, Booth Number 96, Tiloi. There are reports of VVPAT malfunctions in Bhetua as well.

8:37am: "A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy and contribute to India's better future," said PM Narendra Modi.

Requesting all those voting in todays fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in large numbers.



A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy and contribute to Indias better future.



I hope my young friends turnout in record numbers. Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2019

8:35am: ECI urges people to vote in the Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

8:30am: Visuals from a polling booth in Khrew area of Pulwama.

Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from a polling booth in Khrew area of Pulwama( Anantnag Lok Sabha seat) #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/R2j2vf1ID3 ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

8:29am: Visuals from polling stations.

8:20am: BSP chief Mayawati casts her vote in Lucknow.

BSP Chief Mayawati casts her vote at a polling booth in City Montessori Inter College in Lucknow. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/h28DExxZ8E ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2019

8:10am: Largest human logo of ECI made at Lohagarh Stadium.

Largest human logo of Election Commission of India made at Lohagarh Stadium, Bharatpur by 11559 people. Bharatpur also received the India Book of Record certificate @PIB_India today.@DDNewsLive @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/esvhin5Jo2 Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) May 2, 2019

7:59am: Visuals from Pulwama.

Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from polling booth 66 in Govt High School in Pulwama( Anantnag Lok Sabha seat) #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/EKLbGTmkX3 ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

7:55am: Here's how to find your registered polling booth:

Electors can call the helpline number '1950' after adding their respective STD codes to check their polling station.

Voters can visit National Voters' Service Portal's website and enter details like name, DOB, Father's/Husband's name, local consistency to find their polling booth.

Election Commission of India has also set up a voter helpline app for helping registered voters to check their polling station.

Voters can also send an SMS to 1950 in the format- ECIPS *space* EPIC No- for polling booth's location.

7:43am: Home Minister Rajnath Singh casts his vote in Lucknow.

Home Minister and Lucknow BJP Candidate Rajnath Singh casts his vote at polling booth 333 in Scholars' Home School pic.twitter.com/BXSZTvFeGS ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2019

7:45am: Voting yet to begin in booth numbers 289/ 291/292 in West Bengal's Howrah, after reported glitches in EVMs and VVPATs.

7:35am: First time voters can keep the following steps in mind when voting:

First polling official will check your name on the voter list and photo ID proof.

Second polling official will mark your finger with ink, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A).

Deposit the slip with the third polling official and show your inked finger and head towards the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Cast your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the EVM; You will hear a beep sound after pressing the button.

Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate's name, serial number, and symbol shall be visible for almost 7 seconds before it falls in the sealed VVPAT box.

However, if you don't want to give your vote to any Candidate, you can press None of the Above (NOTA) button, which is always the last button on the EVM.

7:32am: Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and his wife Gayatri Rathore arrive at a polling station in Jaipur.

Rajasthan: Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and his wife Gayatri Rathore arrive at a polling station in Jaipur to cast their vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/BKamqz0xut ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

7:31am: Visuals from Jaipur.

7:30am: Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha and wife Nilima Sinha arrive at a polling booth in Hazaribagh.

Hazaribagh: Former Union Min Yashwant Sinha & wife Nilima Sinha arrive at a polling booth to cast vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 . His son & Union Minister Jayant Sinha is contesting against Congress' Gopal Sahu & CPI's Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta from the constituency. #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/r0F9V9Fffr ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

7:28am: Visuals from Barrackpore.

West Bengal: Voters queue up outside a polling station in Barrackpore; Voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin shortly pic.twitter.com/YoAJB8cvUK ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

7:27am: Visuals from Ayodhya.

Voters queue up outside a polling station in Ayodhya; Voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin shortly pic.twitter.com/22M7jsfXU4 ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2019

7:25am: Visuals from Lucknow.

#Visuals from polling booth no. 333 in Lucknow; Voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin shortly pic.twitter.com/9dpuypq1K5 ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2019

7:20am: Visuals from a model polling booth in Saran.

Bihar: #Visuals from a model polling booth in Saran; Voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin shortly pic.twitter.com/TLN3jBRHIE ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

7:16am: Amethi is one of the constituencies that is going to the polls today. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and BJP's Smriti Irani will fight for the Congress' pocket borough seat.

#Visuals from a polling booth in Amethi; Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani are contesting for the Lok Sabha seat. Voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/iaFeUjEkZY ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2019

7:15am: Residents of Garauli village held protests yesterday saying they would boycott the elections due to inaction on issue of water scarcity in the area.