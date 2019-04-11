Lok Sabha election 2019: Sudheer Babu, SS Rajamouli cast votes; Ratan Tata appeals people to exercise franchise

The first phase of 17th Lok Sabha elction has come to an end. A large percentage of voters participated in the voting process for the 91 Lok Sabha seats in 20 states and Union Territories. In the first phase, a total of 1,279 candidates were in fray. Many celebrities thronged polling booths to exercise their franchise.

Baahubali: The Beginning's Director SS Rajamouli said half of his unit members went back to their villages to cast vote. The filmmaker also encouraged citizens to exercise their franchise.