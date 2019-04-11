scorecardresearch
Lok Sabha election 2019: Sudheer Babu, SS Rajamouli cast votes; Ratan Tata appeals people to exercise franchise

Lok Sabhaelection 2019: Baahubali's director SS Rajamouli said half of his unit members went back to their villages to cast vote.

The first phase of 17th Lok Sabha elction has come to an end. A large percentage of voters participated in the voting process for the 91 Lok Sabha seats in 20 states and Union Territories. In the first phase, a total of 1,279 candidates were in fray. Many celebrities thronged polling booths to exercise their franchise.

Baahubali: The Beginning's Director SS Rajamouli said half of his unit members went back to their villages to cast vote. The filmmaker also encouraged citizens to exercise their franchise.


South actor Sudheer Babu tweeted his selfie. The actor said 'Done my duty. Don't waste most important day in a democracy'.

Actress Preity Zinta and Ranvir Shorey were some of the popular name who encouraged voters to vote. While, musician Shaan was disappointed with the low turnout of voters

On the first phase of polling on Thursday, hashtags like #VoteKar, #VoteForIndia, #VotingRound1 and #IndiaElections2019 were trended on Twitter.

