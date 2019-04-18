Lok Sabha Election 2019: Voting percentage in Tamil Nadu 52.02% till 3 pm

Tamil Nadu is one of the 11 states that is going to the polls today. Thirty-nine constituencies in the state are up for grabs in the second phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2019. Till 3:00 pm on Thursday, the voter turnout in Karnataka was 52.02 per cent.

Elections are being conducted in the state in one phase. Total candidates fighting for the 39 seats are 822. The constituencies that are going to polls are Tirvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukoodi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

As per available data, there are 5.89 crore of eligible voters in Tamil Nadu. Out of those 2.92 crore are male, 2.98 crore are female and 5,461 voters are of the third gender.

The state is divided into five regions namely the Upper North Tamil Nadu, North Central Tamil Nadu, West Tamil Nadu, Cauvery Delta, South Tamil Nadu.

In 2014, AIADMK won 37 out of the 39 parliamentary seats. However, the party is contesting from only 20 seats this time.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are being conducted across the country in seven phases. The first phase of the General Election was conducted on April 11 when 20 states and two union territories went to the polls. The third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh phases will be conducted on April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 respectively.

