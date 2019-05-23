Lok Sabha Results 2019 updates: Donald Trump congratulates Modi; says great things in store for US-India partnership

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: In a speech after his party's emphatic victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that "the 2019 poll verdict is for new India". He said the huge number of seats that the BJP won was itself a "unique phenomenon" in the history of democracy."Since the country got Independence, so many elections took place, but the maximum voting took place in this election, and that too in 40-42 degree temperature," he added. He said the people of the country had answered (by casting votes for the BJP) like Lord Krishna, who during the Mahabhartha, had said that he was on no one's side. The people of India have given a strong mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the country for the next five years. As the counting of votes comes to an end, the BJP seems set to form the government at the Centre once again.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: 5 ways to get real-time updates on counting day

As the mammoth saga comes to an end, here are the latest updates on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results:

11.18 PM: US President Donald Trump on PM Modi's victory: "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm."

Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!

11.17 PM: The results on as many as 278 seats have been declared, of which 169 have gone to the BJP.

278 results have been declared of which 169 have gone to BJP, 31 to INC, 10 to AITC, 9 to Shiv Sena and DMK, 8 to JD(U), 7 to TRS, 6 to LJSP, 5 to BSP, 4 to NCP, 2 each to JKNC, SAD, IUML, and rest to Others.

11.00 PM: Actor Akshay Kumar on the BJP's victory: "Heartiest congratulations Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the historic win."

Heartiest congratulations Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the historic win. All your efforts to advance the nation and put it on the global map have been acknowledged. Wishing you an even more successful second term.

10.27 PM: Defeat of LDF in Kerala during Lok Sabha elections was unexpected, said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The casuses will be examined in detail, he said.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Defeat of LDF in Lok Sabha elections in Kerala was unexpected. Will examine the reasons in detail. The sentiments against the ruling party in center is reflected. That is why BJP did not get any seat in Kerala. Sentiments against BJP benefited Congress pic.twitter.com/Rc2IFTazdv ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

10.25 PM: Sikkim Assembly polls: Sikkim Democratic Front wins on 10 seats, leading on 5.

#SikkimAssemblyElectionResults: Sikkim Democratic Front wins on 10 seats, leading on 5; Sikkim Krantikari Morcha wins on 14 seats, leading on 3, out of total 32 assembly constituency seats pic.twitter.com/iAROHXQCTS - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

10.21 PM: The BJP wins on 23 seats, while it is leading on 7 seats in Arunachal Pradesh.

#ArunachalPradeshAssemblyElectionResults: BJP wins on 23 seats, leading on 7; Congress wins on 3 seats, out of total 47 assembly constituency seats pic.twitter.com/OZKLsPhvVs - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

10.19 PM: BJP candidates Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwari win East Delhi and North East Delhi, respectively. Gautam Gambhir was polled 6.95 lakh votes, while his closest opponent Arvind Singh Lovely was polled 3.04 lakh votes. AAP's Atishi Marlena came distant third with 2.19 lakh votes.

10.12 PM: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi wins from Hyderabad. Owaisi was polled 5.17 lakh votes, while his nearest rival Bhagvanth Rao was polled 2.35 lakh votes.

10.07 PM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called to congratulate Narendra Modi on his election victory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called to congratulate Indian Prime Minister @NarendraModi on his election victory. "Narendra, my friend, congratulations! What an enormous victory!" pic.twitter.com/MzhQRb3q26 - PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 23, 2019

10.05 PM: The BJP's Parliamentary Board meeting is underway. All top leaders present in the meeting.

10.01 PM: Former Union Minister and National People's Party (NPP) candidate Agatha Sangma wins from the Tura Lok Sabha seat.

9.56 PM: The latest tally as per the Election Commission.

243: Results declared

146: Won by the BJP

29: INC

8: Shiv Sena

8: DMK and AITC

7: JD(U) & TRS

4 each: NCP, BSP & LJSP

2 each: JKNC, SAD, IUML

Rest to Others 243 results have been declared of which 146 have gone to BJP, 29 to INC, 8 to Shiv Sena, 8 to DMK and AITC, 7 to JD(U) & TRS, 4 to NCP, BSP & LJSP, 2 each to JKNC, SAD, IUML, and rest to Others. Here's a look at #Meghalaya, #Haryana & #Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/FRKQIuYoiS - Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 23, 2019

9.49 PM: Sunny Deol wins by 82,459 votes. He was polled 5.5 lakh votes, while his closest rival, Sunil Jakhar, of the Congress party, was polled 4.74 lakh votes.

9.42 PM: As per the EC, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been polled 5.34 lakh votes. Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP got 3.67 lakh votes.

9.40 PM: Smriti Irani offers prayers at a temple in Amethi.

Union Minister Smriti Irani offers prayers at a temple in Amethi; she is leading by 48078 votes in the parliamentary constituency. Congress President Rahul Gandhi, outgoing Amethi MP, has conceded defeat pic.twitter.com/uqxGzt7eNX - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2019

9.39 PM: Harsimrat Kaur Badal dances to celebrate NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

#WATCH Punjab: Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal danced to celebrate, earlier today in Bathinda. She has won the Parliamentary seat by 21,772 votes. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/2bf8Z3LbHV - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

9.37 PM: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh got 6.3 lakh votes while SP's Poonam Sinha got 2.85 lakh votes. Acharya Pramod Krishnam of the Congress party got 1.8 lakh votes.

9.35 PM: BJP leaders Rajnath Singh and Varun Gandhi secure victory in Lucknow and Pilibhit, UP.

9.33 PM: 'Khel-Tamasha' has taken place in UP, Bihar, WB and AP, says Congress' Shatrughan Sinha, reports ANI. He was defeated by Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna Sahib.

9.22 PM: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has won from Azamgarh by 256,581 votes. His nearest rival Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua got 3.54 lakh votes.

9.20 PM: Rahul Gandhi won by over 4.3 lakh votes from Kerala's Wayanad. However, he faced a humiliating defeat in Amethi where BJP's Smriti Irani defeat the Congress President by 48,078 votes.

9.08 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won by 4,79,505 votes in Varanasi. Union minister Meneka Gandhi wins from Sultanpur. Shalini Yadav of SP got 1.9 lakh votes, while Congress' Ajay Rai for 1.5 lakh votes.

9.04 PM: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sunny Deol has won from Gurdaspur, Punjab. Lok Jan Shakti Party candidate Chirag Kumar Paswan has also won from Jamui (SC), Bihar.

8.53 PM: Narendra Modi wins from Varanasi. SAD candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal also wins from Bathinda, Punjab. Her husband and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has emerged victorious from Firozpur, Punjab.

8.46 PM: Latest Election Commission numbers: Total 127 results have been declared, of which 77 sent to the BJP.

127 results have been declared of which 77 to BJP,20 to INC,5 to TRS,ShivSena,4 to JD(U),3 to DMK&2 to JKNC,SAD,LSJP&1 each:AITC,NCP,BSP,Kerala Congress&JD(S).Of remaining 415 const,BJP leading in 225,INC in 31,AITC in21,DMK in20&YSRC in 22.A look at #HimachalPradesh #JnK #Punjab pic.twitter.com/h9cI42PrIb - Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 23, 2019

8.39 PM: They used to make fun of 'panna pramukhs', now they can see what power and importance a 'panna pramukh' has.

PM Narendra Modi: They used to make fun of 'panna pramukhs', now they can see what power and importance a 'panna pramukh' has. pic.twitter.com/cJe23AfvYV - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

8.30 PM: PM Modi slams the secular lobby. "From 2014 to 2019, the secular lobby stopped speaking," he says.

8.28 PM: This is poor man or common man's victory, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

8.25 PM: "We accept the people's verdict," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

, - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2019

8.23 PM: PM Modi said now there's only two castes left in India, and that those are poor and those who work towards alleviating the poverty.

8.19 PM: Watch live streaming of PM Modi's speech at the BJP headquarters.

#WATCH live from Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses party workers at the BJP Headquarters. #ElectionResults2019 https://t.co/aIYJI4HYVX - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

8.17 PM: "This is the people's victory, the democracy's victory," says PM Modi.

8.05 PM: Congratulating over 130 crore people of the country, PM Modi said that they had filled the poor man's pocket.

8.02 PM: He says people of the country have answered (by casting votes) like Lord Krishan, who during the Mahabhartha had said that he was no no one's side.

Thank you India! Watch from the BJP Headquarters. https://t.co/6WTN8almav - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

7.58 PM: "Since the country got Independence, so many elections took place, but the maximum voting took place in this election, and that too in 40-42 degree temperature," he added.

7.54 PM: Reacting for the first time after his party's emphatic victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that "the 2019 poll verdict is for new India". He said the magical number of seats that the BJP won was itself a "unique phenomenon" in the history of democracy.

7.51 PM: "Even after so much violence and rigging, the BJP won 18 seats in West Bengal. It tells that in coming days, BJP will establish its might in West Bengal," says Amit Shah.

Amit Shah: We had told party workers that they'll have to get on the field to fight the battle of 50%. I can proudly say that in 17 states, people blessed us with more than 50% votes...On the other hand Congress had to face a crushing defeat. In 17 states Congress got a 'big 0'. pic.twitter.com/6C0fW3x3PL - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

7.49 PM: "I would like to tell Chandrababu Naidu ji, had he worked so hard to get votes then TDP's account would have opened," says Amit Shah.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah says, "...I would like to tell Chandrababu Naidu ji, had he worked so hard to get votes then TDP's account would have opened." #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/GtNqMKz1yN - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

7.46 PM: BJP chief Amit Shah says the party is proud the rare opportuniry to form the government with a clear majority twice went to PM Modi.

7.43 PM: Latest election trends: 66 results have been declared of which 42 have gone to BJP & 11 to INC, 3 to TRS & 2 to JKNC, 1 each to DMK, NCP, LJSP, BSP, Shiv Sena, SAD & JD (S).

66 results have been declared of which 42 have gone to BJP&11 to INC,3 to TRS & 2 to JKNC,1 each to DMK,NCP,LJSP,BSP,ShivSena,SAD&JD (S).Of d remaining 476 const.,BJP is leading in 260,INC in 40,AITC in 22,DMK in 22,Shiv Sena in 17 & YSRC in 22 const. Here's looking at #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/ilPVgzOCxZ - Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 23, 2019

7.41 PM: DMK chief MK Stalin: "I thank people of Tamil Nadu for the resounding victory."

DMK chief MK Stalin: I thank people of Tamil Nadu for the resounding victory. I would like to thank DMK cadres and allies. We will go to Karunanidhi's memorial and dedicate this victory to him. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/KvKMBln5G3 - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

7.40 PM: Amit Shah on the BJP's victory: "This is a historic victory. After 50 years someone has won an absolute majority for the second time in a row."

7.39 PM: The BJP makes a clean sweep by winning all 10 seats in Haryana.

7.37 PM: "When all the institutions of the country start bending their knees before the government, the public has to take a stand," says BSP supremo Mayawati.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief, Mayawati: Today's result is against the expectations and sentiments of people. Anyway, when all the institutions of the country start bending their knees before the government, the public has to take a stand. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/Qu7pTh4yNw - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2019

7.29 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP Headquarters in Delhi, rose petals showered by party workers.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP Headquarters in Delhi, rose petals showered by party workers. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/V6Pcq1c0ki - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

7.28 PM: Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, JP Nadda, Thawar Chand Gehlot and former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan greet people at BJP Headquarters.

Delhi: Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, JP Nadda, Thawar Chand Gehlot and former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan greet people at BJP Headquarters. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/VVcwwLuviO - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

7.27 PM: Salman Khan congratulates Prime Minister Narenra Modi on the BJP's decisive victory.

Many congratulations Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi on your decisive victory. We stand by you in building a stronger India. - Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 23, 2019

7.15 PM: PM Narendra Modi arrives at BJP headquarters; to address workers soon.

Thank you India! Watch from the BJP Headquarters. https://t.co/6WTN8almav - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

7.07 PM: Winners' from Punjab

Congress' Manish Tewari wins from Anandpur Sahib, SAD'S Sukhbir Singh Badal wins from Firozpur, Congress' Ravneet Singh Bittu wins from Ludhiana and Congress' Preneet Kaur wins from Patiala.

7.02 PM: BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, wins by 3,01,664 votes. Says, "This is a victory of the truth." -- ANI.

7.00 PM: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir wins from EastDelhi against Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi Marlena.

6.59 PM: The BJP is leading on all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttrakhand.

6.57 PM: Total 49 results declared: 30(BJP), 10(INC), 2(TRS), 1 each: DMK, JKNC, NCP, LJSP, BSP, JD (S).

49 results declared-30(BJP)10(INC), 2(TRS),1 each-DMK,JKNC,NCP,LJSP,BSP,JD (S).Of the remaining 493 const.,BJP leading in 272,INC in 40,AITC in 23,DMK in 22,Shiv Sena in 18,YSRC in 22,BJD in 12,JD(U) in 16&BSP in 10 const. Here's looking at #Telangana #Punjab #Kerala #Lakshadweep pic.twitter.com/hSwPynOJBm - Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 23, 2019

6.56 PM: EVM ki rigging nahi hui hai, Hindu mind ki rigging ho chuki hai, says Owaisi.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi: Election Commission must show their independence, I believe VVPATs should be 100% (100 per cent matching of VVPAT slips with the Voting Machines). EVM ki rigging nahi hui hai, Hindu mind ki rigging ho chuki hai. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/wcXmNmBit8 - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

6.55 PM: Capt Amarinder Singh congratulates Narendra Modi for an impressive victory. "India's 1.3 billion people look to you and the new NDA government for a better tomorrow. I wish you all the best for meeting their aspirations and ushering all-round & inclusive progress in the country," he says.

6.50 PM: Total 49 results declared-30.

BJP: 10

INC: 2

1 each: TRS, DMK,JKNC,NCP,LJSP,BSP, and JD (S)

6.44 PM: The BJP crosses magical mark of 300, while the Congress party has even failed to hit half-century.

6.40 PM: Smriti Irani tweets after defeating Rahul Gandhi. "Kaun kahta k aasaman mei surakh nahi ho sakta," says Smriti Irani.

... - Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 23, 2019

6.36 PM: DV Sadananda Gowda of the BJP wins in Karnataka.

6.35 PM: PM Modi-led BJP witnessed a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. One of the first things the winning party did is to remove the prefix of 'chowkidar' that all the BJP leaders had put before their names on Twitter.

6.30 PM: "Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India's progress. The word 'Chowkidar' goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!" says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The people of India became Chowkidars and rendered great service to the nation. Chowkidar has become a powerful symbol to safeguard India from the evils of casteism, communalism, corruption and cronyism. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

6.28 PM: A total of 34 results been declared of which 22 have gone to BJP & seven to INC, 1each to DMK, JKNC, NCP, TRS & JD (S).

34 results been declared of which 22 have gone to BJP&7 to INC,1each to DMK,JKNC,NCP,TRS & JD (S).Of the remaining 508 const,BJP leading in 282,INC in 43,AITC in 23,DMK in 22,ShivSena in 19,YSRC in 22,BJD in 12,JD(U) in 16&BSP in 10 const. Here's Looking at #Karnataka & #DamanDiu pic.twitter.com/FIWEClay6f - Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 23, 2019

6.20 PM: "I accept people's mandate," says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Reports of Congress President Rahul Gandhi offering resignation are incorrect, says Randeep Singh Surjewala. When asked on fixing responsibility for loss, Rahul Gandhi said, "This is between my party and I. Between me and the Congress CWC." #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/vaTGPNCz7a - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Reports of Congress President Rahul Gandhi offering resignation are incorrect, says Randeep Singh Surjewala.

6.05 PM: National Conference senior leader Farooq Abdullah wins from Srinagar, J&K.

BJP candidate, Bandi Sanjay Kumar has won from Karimnagar, Telangana. Jammu & Kashmir National Conference candidate, Farooq Abdullah has won from Srinagar, J&K.#ElectionResults2019 - Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 23, 2019

6.03 PM: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the poll debacle: "We accept people's verdict and congratulate PM Modi and BJP workers."

Congress General Secretary for UP east, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: We accept people's verdict and congratulate PM Modi and BJP workers. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/dMuzXTQ8u1 - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

6.01 PM: Here are the latest party wise trends in Karnataka.

6.00 PM: Capt. Amarinder Singh's wife, Preneet Kaur, has won from Patiala, Punjab.

INC Candidate, Ravneet Singh Bittu has won from Ludhiana, Punjab. INC candidate, Preneet Kaur has won from Patiala, Punjab. TRS candidate, Manne Srinivas Reddy has won from Mahbubnagar, Telangana.#ElectionResults2019 - Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 23, 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat in Amethi, says, "I respect the decision and congratulate Smriti Irani ji."

5.48 PM: "I want to congratulate the BJP and PM Narendra Modi for amajor victory. Our fight is on the basis of our parties' 'thinking'. I believe PMModi and the BJP have won the election, so I want to congratulate them," says Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi: I had said that during the campaign 'janta maalik hai' and today people have clearly given their decision. I congratulate the PM and BJP. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/vO5HBkoorb - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

5.45 PM: BJP candidate Hema Malini wins from the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency for the second time.

5.40 PM: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia loses from bastion in Guna, MP. The Congress has suffered a major defeat in MP.

5.37 PM: The latest visuals from West Bengal. The BJP workers celebrate the BJP's victory.

5.36 PM: The Election Commission: Total 16 results have been declared, of which 14 have gone to the BJP and 1 each to INC and JD (Secular). Of the remaining 526 constituencies, BJP is leading in 288, INC in 50, AITC in 23, DMK in 23, Shiv Sena in 18, YSRC in 23, BJD in 13, JD(U) in 16 and BSP in 11 constituencies.

5.34 PM: Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan congratulates PM Narendra Modi.

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan congratulates PM Narendra Modi. #ElectionResults2019 (file pic) pic.twitter.com/TkIvMgtrnp - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

5.30 PM: Three more candidates secure victory in Karnataka.

BJP candidate, Anantkumar Hegde has won from Uttara Kannada, Karnataka.

BJP candidate, Akshaibar Lal has won from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.

BJP candidate, Pralhad Joshi has won from Dharwad, Karnataka.

5.25 PM: More BJP victories in Karnataka.

BJP candidate, Bhagwanth Khuba has won from Bidar, Karnataka.

BJP candidate, B.N.Bache Gowda has won from Chikkballapur, Karnataka.

BJP candidate, Nalin Kumar Kateel has won from Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka.

5.20 PM: "I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies," says Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia - Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2019

5.20 PM: "...all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all," says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 23, 2019

5.18 PM: The BJP has secured victory on 12 seats, while the Congress has won just one seat. The saffron party-led NDA is ahead on 342 seats while the UPA is leading on 95 seats.

5.15 PM: Four more candidates have been declared winners in Karnataka.

BJP candidate Bhagwanth Khuba has won from Bidar, Karnataka.

BJP candidate, B.N.Bache Gowda has won from Chikkballapur, Karnataka.

BJP candidate, Nalin Kumar Kateel has won from Dakshina Kannada.

BJP candidate, Anantkumar Hegde has won from Uttara Kannada.

5.14 PM: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi wins from Rae Bareli; Rahul Gandhi is trailing by over 22,000 votes in Amethi.

5.13 PM: BJP candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur, wins from Bhopal against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

5.07 PM: "Fake issues don't work. The final results point in the same direction as the exit polls," says Finance Minister Arund Jaitley.

Fake issues don't work. The final results point in the same direction as the exit polls. What is the accountability of those who were bringing a bad name to India's democracy both domestically and internationally by raking up the VVPAT issue? - Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 23, 2019

5.04 PM: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani leads over Rahul Gandhi by over 22,000 votes.

5.02 PM: BJP candidate, Y Devendrappa wins from Bellary, Karnataka.

BJP candidate, Y. Devendrappa has won from Bellary, Karnataka.#ElectionResults2019 - Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 23, 2019

5.00 PM: BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, actor-turned politician Ravi Kishan, secures victory.

4.59 PM: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from the BJP is leading by over 3 lakh votes against her nearest rival Digvijay Singh from the Congress party.

4.53 PM: BJP leader Babul Supriyo wins Asansol in West Bengal.

4.42 PM: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wins Patna Sahib; Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha loses.

4.39 PM: Visuals of celebrations from Wayanad. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is leading by 8,38,371 votes.

Kerala: Visuals of celebrations from Wayanad. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is leading by 8,38,371 votes. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/zF1BgzV6lR - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

4.37 PM: Candidates who have won so far.

BJP candidate Gopal Jee Thakur has won from Darbhanga, Bihar.

BJP candidate Lalubhai Babubhai Patel has won from Daman & Diu.

INC candidate, D.K. Suresh has won from Bangalore Rural, Karnataka.

BJP candidate, Udasi. S.C. has won from Haveri, Karnataka.

BJP candidate, Karadi Sanganna Amarappa has won from Koppal, Karnataka.

BJP candidate, Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa has won from Bijapur, Karnataka.

4.35 PM: Six results have been declared of which five have gone to the BJP and one to INC.

6 results have been declared of which 5 have gone to BJP and one to INC. Of the remaining 536 constituencies, BJP is leading in 294, INC in 50, AITC in 23, DMK in 23, Shiv Sena in 18, YSRC in 23, BJD in 14, JD(U) in 15 and BSP in 11 constituencies. - Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 23, 2019

4.32 PM: Take a look at the latest election trends in Andhra Pradesh.

4.30 PM: Urmila Matondkar, Congress candidate from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency: "I congratulate Gopal Shetty. We have noticed discrepancies in EVMs, we have prepared a report on it that we will submit to Election Commission at the end of the day."

Urmila Matondkar, Congress candidate from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency: I congratulate Gopal Shetty. We have noticed discrepancies in EVMs, we have prepared a report on it that we will submit to Election Commission at the end of the day. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/nX2ONYA08d - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

4.28 PM: Take a look at election trends in Chattisgarh, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

Take a look at the Partywise Trends and Results for the following states. For more Live updates on #ElectionResults2019, visit: https://t.co/wlT737FP4u Or stay connected to our Twitter handle for Live updates.#Chattisgarh #Mizoram #HimachalPradesh #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/f3DxkCGXDN - Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 23, 2019

4.26 PM: In a bad news for Congress President Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Smriti Irani leads by almost 19,000 votes from Amethi.

4.13 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Jagan Mohan Reddy in Telugu and Naveen Patnaik in Odia for securing big wins in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assembly elections.

Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term. @Naveen_Odisha - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Dear @ysjagan, Congratulations on the remarkable win in Andhra Pradesh. Best wishes to you for a successful tenure. @ysjagan, . . . - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

4.11 PM: Senior BJP leader LK Advani gives heartiest congratulations to Narendra Modi for steering the BJP towards this unprecedented victory in elections.

L K Advani, BJP: It's such a wonderful feeling that in a country as large & diverse as India, electoral process has been so successfully completed & for that, my compliments to the electorate & all the agencies involved. May our great nation be blessed with a bright future ahead. https://t.co/cAX8plrlzr - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

4.10 PM: Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh on Congress's Sunil Jakhar trailing from Gurdaspur: "Sunil ji is a fine candidate, he had done a lot of work there. This is one thing I didn't understand that people gave preference to an actor than to experience."

Captain Amarinder Singh on Navjot Singh Sidhu: Indians especially servicemen will not tolerate hugging the Pakistani Army Chief. pic.twitter.com/AVZFgIraR2 - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

3.48 PM: BJP President Amit Shah arrives at party Headquarters, welcomed by party workers.

Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah arrives at party Headquarters, welcomed by party workers. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/5J9gYnmfu6 - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

3.35 PM: Congress President Rahul Gandhi leading with over 7,90,000 votes from Kerala's Wayanad.

3.27 PM: Visuals from BJP headquarters in Delhi.